Foreign minister expresses concern over situation in Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) expressed concern over the situation in East Ukraine, where fighting between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed separatists has intensified.

Former Enterprise Estonia CEO: Decisions were sound, circumstances were the problem
Estonia accepts Finnish invitation to go in on howitzer tender
Estonia's ex-foreign minister hails US statement at UN on Russia sanctions (2)
Gallery: 1920 peace treaty on display for opening of new National Archives building
Gas jumps to over €1.22 even before excise duty hike applied

Opinion

    Alo Lõhmus: The restless Tartu peace treaty
    02.02

    While the signing of the Treaty of Tartu between Estonia and Soviet Russia in 1920 was widely marked at least publicly as cause for celebation, one contemporary newspaper expressed skepticism regarding the treaty with a leading article that proved to be prophetic about the occupation of Estonia that would follow in just 20 years. Columnist Alo Lõhmus finds that the message contained in the article rings just as true in 2017, 97 years after the signing of the treaty.

    Jaak Madison: Current citizenship policy is the backbone to national independence (7)
    30.01

    Since the formation of the new government, meaning beginning last November, more changes have taken place violating national fundamental principles than during any other government, writes MP Jaak Madison (EKRE) in his opinion piece.

    Opinion digest: Estonia needs hands-on approach to promote foreign trade (2)
    17.01

    Talking about foreign trade, there are no simple solutions, which is what makes it an unpopular topic with politicians. All the while, Estonia needs an active minister that could work in just that particular area, former minister of trade and entrepreneurship and current Reform Party MP Anne Sulling writes.

Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation (3)
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations (3)

