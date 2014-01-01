logo
foto

Court accepts plea bargains in large-scale document counterfeiting case

Harju County Court on Thursday accepted plea bargains reached between the Office of the Prosecutor General and those charged in connection with a criminal organization found to be illegally issuing official documents and will make a decision regarding their confirmation in early February.

foto
State institutions must prepare 72-hour crisis contingency plans
foto
New Tallink ferry Megastar arrives in Tallinn
foto
Ministry of Finance to conduct special audit regarding Arsenal sell-off
foto
Number of Estonian residence permits issued increases 36.1 percent in 2016
foto
Estonian prime minister: My proposal doesn't mean zero-option citizenship law

Opinion

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Estonia needs hands-on approach to promote foreign trade (2)
    17.01

    Talking about foreign trade, there are no simple solutions, which is what makes it an unpopular topic with politicians. All the while, Estonia needs an active minister that could work in just that particular area, former minister of trade and entrepreneurship and current Reform Party MP Anne Sulling writes.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Hannes Rumm on the yet-unseen reconciliation in the Reform Party (1)
    16.01

    The events of Friday’s meeting of the Reform Party leadership, in which the new chairman Hanno Pevkur switched out party secretary general Reimo Nebokat and director of the regional development division Kalev Lillo following a 7:6 vote, showed that the the party remained polarized, found Hannes Rumm, one of the hosts of Sunday's Vikerraadio broadcast "Samost ja Rumm."

  • foto
    Imbi Paju: Can our shared culture manage to save the world? (1)
    14.01

    As the media is dominated by headlines which stir up memories of political threats, torture, deporations and escapes from years of occupation in the Baltics, Estonian author and filmmaker Imbi Paju considers whether culture is enough to keep man's basic instict for destruction in check.

News

foto
Court accepts plea bargains in large-scale document counterfeiting case
foto
Ministry of Finance to conduct special audit regarding Arsenal sell-off
foto
State institutions must prepare 72-hour crisis contingency plans
foto
New Tallink ferry Megastar arrives in Tallinn
foto
Number of Estonian residence permits issued increases 36.1 percent in 2016

Business

foto
Bank of Estonia: Share of contactless cards increasing
foto
Hotel chain Marriott enters Estonian market, signs agreement with Tallinn's Telegraaf
foto
Hiring of foreign workers simplified for more than 300 Estonian startups (5)

Culture & Entertainment

foto
Musicians to pay tribute to Estonian composer Veljo Tormis
foto
Seaplane Harbour museum closed for renovations in February
foto
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Jan. 23-29

Features

foto
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations (2)
foto
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology (1)
foto
President Kaljulaid: ‘I hope that the spirit of cooperation grows’ (8)
foto
Estonia to introduce e-register for ships, action plan announced for 2018

