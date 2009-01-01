The latest party ratings showed growing support for the Reform Party, while the Social Democrats have lost ground compared to December. Prime Minister Jüri Ratas’ Center Party continued to lead the polls.
Those most closely involved in the Ermamaa case don’t need arguments; all they have to do is insinuate that the Estonian public are petty, envious, and have a personal problem with Toomas Hendrik Ilves, and not really with the involvement of the Office of the President in obscure business dealings, writes ERR News editor Dario Cavegn.
While the signing of the Treaty of Tartu between Estonia and Soviet Russia in 1920 was widely marked at least publicly as cause for celebation, one contemporary newspaper expressed skepticism regarding the treaty with a leading article that proved to be prophetic about the occupation of Estonia that would follow in just 20 years. Columnist Alo Lõhmus finds that the message contained in the article rings just as true in 2017, 97 years after the signing of the treaty.
Since the formation of the new government, meaning beginning last November, more changes have taken place violating national fundamental principles than during any other government, writes MP Jaak Madison (EKRE) in his opinion piece.
Staff & contacts | Comments rules
Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece? Let us know: news@err.ee
Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS: