Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) expressed concern over the situation in East Ukraine, where fighting between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed separatists has intensified.
While the signing of the Treaty of Tartu between Estonia and Soviet Russia in 1920 was widely marked at least publicly as cause for celebation, one contemporary newspaper expressed skepticism regarding the treaty with a leading article that proved to be prophetic about the occupation of Estonia that would follow in just 20 years. Columnist Alo Lõhmus finds that the message contained in the article rings just as true in 2017, 97 years after the signing of the treaty.
Since the formation of the new government, meaning beginning last November, more changes have taken place violating national fundamental principles than during any other government, writes MP Jaak Madison (EKRE) in his opinion piece.
Talking about foreign trade, there are no simple solutions, which is what makes it an unpopular topic with politicians. All the while, Estonia needs an active minister that could work in just that particular area, former minister of trade and entrepreneurship and current Reform Party MP Anne Sulling writes.
Staff & contacts | Comments rules
Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece? Let us know: news@err.ee
Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS: