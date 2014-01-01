logo
foto

Free Party demands signing of Rail Baltic agreement to be suspended (3)

The council of the opposition Free Party found in its meeting on Saturday that the political decision-making regarding the planned high-speed Rail Baltic route was unfitting for democratic 21st century Estonia, and that the prime minister should not sign the international agreement concerning its construction next week.

foto
Prime minister: Growing income inequality shouldn’t be carried over into retirement
foto
Baltic presidents to meet with German counterpart in Riga
foto
Estonian minister wants to lower natural gas excise duty to EU minimum rate for large consumers
foto
Nordica granted permission to hand over holding in subsidiary to LOT
foto
Prime minister thanks contributors to Estonian defense capability

Opinion

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Estonia needs hands-on approach to promote foreign trade (2)
    17.01

    Talking about foreign trade, there are no simple solutions, which is what makes it an unpopular topic with politicians. All the while, Estonia needs an active minister that could work in just that particular area, former minister of trade and entrepreneurship and current Reform Party MP Anne Sulling writes.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Hannes Rumm on the yet-unseen reconciliation in the Reform Party (1)
    16.01

    The events of Friday’s meeting of the Reform Party leadership, in which the new chairman Hanno Pevkur switched out party secretary general Reimo Nebokat and director of the regional development division Kalev Lillo following a 7:6 vote, showed that the the party remained polarized, found Hannes Rumm, one of the hosts of Sunday's Vikerraadio broadcast "Samost ja Rumm."

  • foto
    Imbi Paju: Can our shared culture manage to save the world? (1)
    14.01

    As the media is dominated by headlines which stir up memories of political threats, torture, deporations and escapes from years of occupation in the Baltics, Estonian author and filmmaker Imbi Paju considers whether culture is enough to keep man's basic instict for destruction in check.

News

foto
Free Party demands signing of Rail Baltic agreement to be suspended (3)
foto
Prime minister: Growing income inequality shouldn’t be carried over into retirement
foto
Baltic presidents to meet with German counterpart in Riga
foto
Prime minister thanks contributors to Estonian defense capability
foto
Estonian minister: Holocaust is not just part of Jewish history (4)

Business

foto
Free Party demands signing of Rail Baltic agreement to be suspended (3)
foto
Estonian minister wants to lower natural gas excise duty to EU minimum rate for large consumers
foto
Nordica granted permission to hand over holding in subsidiary to LOT

Culture & Entertainment

foto
Estonian Film Institute to support production of three feature films this year
foto
2017 Estonian Music Awards: Karl-Erik Taukar has most successful night
foto
Musicians to pay tribute to Estonian composer Veljo Tormis

Features

foto
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
foto
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation (2)
foto
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations (3)
foto
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology (1)

