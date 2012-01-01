logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood
foto

Port of Tallinn ordered to pay €25,000 to former manager suspected of corruption

Former manager of state-owned ports operator AS Tallinna Sadam (Port of Tallinn), Alan Kiil, who is himself suspected of having accepted bribes in the millions of euros, took his former employer to court last year and has now been granted compensation for the way his contract was terminated.

foto
Savisaar may escape going on trial for health reasons (1)
See also
foto
Prime minister offers condolences over Bishkek plane crash
foto
Rakvere theater sees 100,000 visitors in 2016
foto
New 14% tax on dividends likely to come in 2018 (1)
foto
Estonian population increases slightly in 2016, driven by immigration

Opinion

News

foto
Prime minister offers condolences over Bishkek plane crash
foto
Savisaar may escape going on trial for health reasons (1)
foto
New 14% tax on dividends likely to come in 2018 (1)
foto
New strategic document: Cyberspace new dimension in national security environment (1)
foto
Estonian UNIFIL unit moved to Israeli-Lebanese border (1)

Business

foto
Port of Tallinn ordered to pay €25,000 to former manager suspected of corruption
foto
New 14% tax on dividends likely to come in 2018 (1)
foto
Competition authority taking extra time to investigate Elisa-Starman merger

Culture & Entertainment

foto
Rakvere theater sees 100,000 visitors in 2016
foto
Two Estonian films to be screened at Scandinavian Film Festival in Los Angeles
foto
Copyrights to works of Estonian poets Under, Adson in German hands

Features

foto
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology (1)
foto
President Kaljulaid: ‘I hope that the spirit of cooperation grows’ (8)
foto
Estonia to introduce e-register for ships, action plan announced for 2018
foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)

About ERR

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece? Let us know: news@err.ee

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS:

RECENT STORIES

Last 24 hours