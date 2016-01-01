The personnel and heavy equipment of the new U.S. company to be stationed in Tapa are to arrive in Estonia this week, the U.S. Embassy Tallinn, Estonia announced on social media Wednesday afternoon.
Since the formation of the new government, meaning beginning last November, more changes have taken place violating national fundamental principles than during any other government, writes MP Jaak Madison (EKRE) in his opinion piece.
Talking about foreign trade, there are no simple solutions, which is what makes it an unpopular topic with politicians. All the while, Estonia needs an active minister that could work in just that particular area, former minister of trade and entrepreneurship and current Reform Party MP Anne Sulling writes.
The events of Friday’s meeting of the Reform Party leadership, in which the new chairman Hanno Pevkur switched out party secretary general Reimo Nebokat and director of the regional development division Kalev Lillo following a 7:6 vote, showed that the the party remained polarized, found Hannes Rumm, one of the hosts of Sunday's Vikerraadio broadcast "Samost ja Rumm."
Staff & contacts | Comments rules
Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece? Let us know: news@err.ee
Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS: