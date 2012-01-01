logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood
foto

Leader of Estonian church denounces remarks by clergy member made on anniversary of armistice (1)

Archbishop Urmas Viilma, head of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK), has dencounced anti-gay and anti-migrant remarks made by a member of the clergy during a Jan. 3 ceremony dedicated to commemorating the fallen of the Estonian War of Independence.

foto
EU's highest increase in unemployment observed in Estonia
See also
foto
Simson hits brakes on Michal's plan to create holding company for state enterprises
See also
foto
Estonia's tax revenue grows 5.5% to €6.26b in 2016
foto
Port of Tallinn serves record-setting 10.2 million passengers in 2016
foto
Estonian freight transit operator Transiidikeskus sees 8% growth in freight flows in 2016

Opinion

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Reform Party needs to make a number of changes
    06.01

    Estonian society is expecting changes from the Reform Party, including a return to liberal values and losing the attitude that the party is infallible and alone fit to govern the state. Should Saturday’s general assembly produce a result reflecting steps in this direction, this year in politics can be counted as off to a good start, Center Party board member Raimond Kaljulaid writes in an opinion piece published by daily Õhtuleht.

  • foto
    Alo Lõhmus: Administrative reform and the accuracy of the population registry (2)
    05.01

    The disappearance of local governments from the Estonian map is a radical but no doubt effective motivator for registering one’s actual place of residence in the country's population register. Thus there is reason to hope that, regardless of how the population itself is doing at the moment, the country can get at least the population register into model order, Alo Lõhmus finds in his opinion piece.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Security sciences academy in Narva would work against prejudices (1)
    04.01

    Moving the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences to Ida-Viru County would contribute to local development. It would also work against the prejudice Estonians hold against the area, and improve the quality of state institutions, the Justice Ministry’s deputy secretary general for the Prison Department, Priit Kama, wrote in an opinion piece in daily Postimees.

News

foto
Leader of Estonian church denounces remarks by clergy member made on anniversary of armistice (1)
foto
Hiiumaa ferry line switches to winter schedule
foto
Papers: Pevkur facing difficult times
foto
Reform parliamentary group to elect Pevkur chairman
foto
Ferry Tõll to arrive in Estonia on Monday

Business

foto
Estonian freight transit operator Transiidikeskus sees 8% growth in freight flows in 2016
foto
EU's highest increase in unemployment observed in Estonia
foto
Port of Tallinn serves record-setting 10.2 million passengers in 2016

Culture & Entertainment

foto
ETV to air British miniseries 'Tutankhamun' (3)
foto
Hendrik Kaljujärv's meaning-layered 'Overexposure'
foto
Ilona Gurjanova, Andrus Kõresaar 2016 winners of Foreign Ministry's annual culture awards

Features

foto
President Kaljulaid: ‘I hope that the spirit of cooperation grows’ (6)
foto
Estonia to introduce e-register for ships, action plan announced for 2018
foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
foto
Center Party’s growing pains

About ERR

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece? Let us know: news@err.ee

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS:

RECENT STORIES

Last 24 hours