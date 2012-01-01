logo
foto

Nearly 200 people to work at Estonia's representation to EU in 2017

Nearly 200 people, or more than twice as many people as usual, are to begin working for Estonia's Permanent Representation to the EU in Brussels at the start of 2017.

foto
IRL chairman: 2016 a good year for party and country
foto
Estonia to strengthen its foreign service, UN Security Council seat remains important aim (3)
foto
New Year’s Eve: Traffic changes in Tallinn
foto
Eesti Energia’s waste-to-energy plant a continuing success
foto
Potential high-level state visits between Estonia and Georgia in 2017

Nearly 200 people to work at Estonia's representation to EU in 2017
IRL chairman: 2016 a good year for party and country
New Year’s Eve: Traffic changes in Tallinn
Potential high-level state visits between Estonia and Georgia in 2017
Estonia to strengthen its foreign service, UN Security Council seat remains important aim (3)

Eesti Energia’s waste-to-energy plant a continuing success
Financial watchdog: Biggest risks to Estonian banking system from Nordic countries (2)
foto
Handover of new ferry Tõll in Poland delayed until first week of January

Kaspar Jancis animated short 'Piano' wins award at international festival in St. Petersburg
Toomas Hussar's 'The Spy and the Poet' selected for Palm Springs Film Festival
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Holiday edition

Estonia to introduce e-register for ships, action plan announced for 2018
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
Center Party’s growing pains
Pevkur: Reform Party needs more internal debate and democracy

