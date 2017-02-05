Police get new training range ({{commentsTotal}})

news

Police get new training range

A new shooting range, the first designed specifically for tactical police training in Estonia, was opened on Friday at the Police and Border Guard College’s Paikuse compound in the southwestern county of Pärnu.

The new shooting range was built to allow the simulation of situations that may occur in police work as realistically as possible, the Academy of Security Sciences said.

“I’m proud that the cadets of our Police and Border Guard College will now be able to polish their skills at a shooting range that meets international standards. The positive impact of the new range will be even more far-reaching, as in addition to the Paikuse cadets the staff of the West prefecture as well as national defense units will be using it as well,” Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt (SDE) said.

Apart from cadets, officers of the Police and Border Guard Board had been looking forward to the opening of the new shooting range as well, director general of the agency, Elmar Vaher, said. “Officials of the West prefecture have so far practiced shooting under very modest conditions, they now have the opportunity as well to use the new range at Paikuse. The police’s rapid reaction forces were also waiting for the completion of the range, where they can simulate solving tactical situations, which is not possible in other conditions,” Vaher said.

"We would all like that police officers didn’t have to use firearms in their work. At the same time, we expect police officers to use their weapons without hesitation, firmly and legitimately, to save lives,” rector of the Academy of Security Sciences, Katri Raik, said.

“The new shooting range allows to practice not only placing the shot, but also solving a complex situation – cooperation among officials dealing with the situation, and responding appropriately to a change in it. This means that a static shooting drill can now be turned into the dynamic resolution of a life-like situation.”

