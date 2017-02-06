Output of Enefit wind farms surges 70 percent ({{commentsTotal}})

Business

Wind farms belonging to Enefit Taastuvenergia, the wind generating arm of state-owned energy group Eesti Energia, produced 70 percent more electricity in January than during the same month in 2016.

The total output of the Enefit wind farms in Aulepa, Narva, Paldiski and Virtsu was 21 gigawatt-hours in January 2017, up from 12.4 gigawatt-hours in the same month last year and equaling the average annual consumptionf of 8,500 households, Eesti Energia said.

Innar Kaasik, a board member at Enefit Taastuvenergia, said that January 2017 was characterized by gusty and very high-velocity winds on specific days. While a stable, strong wind is the best for generating power, Enefit managed to make good use of the month's gusty winds as well. The broad geography of the company's wind farms enabled them to reach good output levels with winds blowing from different directions, he said.

The two hydroelectric power plants of Eesti Energia, Keila-Joa and Linnamäe, produced two times more electricity than in last January, or 577 megawatt-hours over last January's figure of 293 megawatt-hours.

The amount of electricity and heat produced at the cogeneration stations in Iru, Paide and Valka decreased compared to January 2016 due to warmer weather.

Enefit Taastuvenergia is the renewable energy generating arm of Eesti Energia Group which runs the wind farms in Aulepa, Narva, Paldiski and Virtsu as well as the hydroelectric power stations of Keila-Joa and Linnamäe. It also operates the Iru cogeneration plant near Tallinn which produces energy from mixed household waste and gas. In addition, its portfolio includes cogeneration stations in the central town of Paide as well as the Latvian border town of Valka which use biomass as the main fuel.