news

Output of Enefit wind farms surges 70 percent ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Business

Wind farms belonging to Enefit Taastuvenergia, the wind generating arm of state-owned energy group Eesti Energia, produced 70 percent more electricity in January than during the same month in 2016.

The total output of the Enefit wind farms in Aulepa, Narva, Paldiski and Virtsu was 21 gigawatt-hours in January 2017, up from 12.4 gigawatt-hours in the same month last year and equaling the average annual consumptionf of 8,500 households, Eesti Energia said.

Innar Kaasik, a board member at Enefit Taastuvenergia, said that January 2017 was characterized by gusty and very high-velocity winds on specific days. While a stable, strong wind is the best for generating power, Enefit managed to make good use of the month's gusty winds as well. The broad geography of the company's wind farms enabled them to reach good output levels with winds blowing from different directions, he said.

The two hydroelectric power plants of Eesti Energia, Keila-Joa and Linnamäe, produced two times more electricity than in last January, or 577 megawatt-hours over last January's figure of 293 megawatt-hours.

The amount of electricity and heat produced at the cogeneration stations in Iru, Paide and Valka decreased compared to January 2016 due to warmer weather.

Enefit Taastuvenergia is the renewable energy generating arm of Eesti Energia Group which runs the wind farms in Aulepa, Narva, Paldiski and Virtsu as well as the hydroelectric power stations of Keila-Joa and Linnamäe. It also operates the Iru cogeneration plant near Tallinn which produces energy from mixed household waste and gas. In addition, its portfolio includes cogeneration stations in the central town of Paide as well as the Latvian border town of Valka which use biomass as the main fuel.

Toimetaja: Editor: Aili Vahtla



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
Kommentaare veel ei ole. Ole esimene!
Oled sisseloginud kui {{user.alias}}. Logi välja
Sisselogimine ebaõnnestus.

Pole veel kasutajat/unustasid salasõna

news.err.ee

Russian Shaltai Boltai hacker to apply for asylum in Estonia this week
Government unveils forced merger plan for small municipalities
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
Opinion
Ermamaa: The fine art of passing the buck

Admit nothing, blame everyone: those most closely involved in the Ermamaa case don’t need arguments, writes ERR News editor Dario Cavegn.

Alo Lõhmus: The restless Tartu peace treaty

At the time it was signed, the Treaty of Tartu was viewed critically by one local paper, Tallinna Teataja. Its words sound eerily prophetic today as well, finds Alo Lõhmus.

30.01
Jaak Madison: Current citizenship policy is the backbone to national independence
17.01
Opinion digest: Estonia needs hands-on approach to promote foreign trade
16.01
Opinion digest: Hannes Rumm on the yet-unseen reconciliation in the Reform Party
NEWS
Russian Shaltai Boltai hacker to apply for asylum in Estonia this week
Government unveils forced merger plan for small municipalities
President gives interview to Financial Times
09:35
State to appeal ruling against it over Registered Partnership Act
08:31
Estonian president to meet with US vice president
08.02
National Audit Office: Combat readiness, staff, equipment of Estonian Defence Forces has improved
08.02
Information board publishes annual security report
BUSINESS
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
Trade increases again following three years of decline
Major Estonian beverage producer to scale down investments in wake of excise duty hike
08.02
Estonia's 11-month trade balance smallest in Baltics
08.02
Eesti Energia fires up natural gas-powered CHP unit at Iru
08.02
Hanno Tomberg becomes content, program manager at Eesti Meedia
08.02
Kazakh business interested in Estonian shale oil plant technology
Culture
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Feb. 6-12
06.02
Kender trial continues behind closed doors
01.02
1,000 to brave Baltic winter in clothes-optional marathon
30.01
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Jan. 30-Feb. 5
FEATURES
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations
Latest news
16:29
Russian Shaltai Boltai hacker to apply for asylum in Estonia this week
15:36
Government unveils forced merger plan for small municipalities
14:34
Järvi, Kasemaa, Ulfsak win Estonia’s lifetime achievement award for culture
13:35
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
12:31
Trade increases again following three years of decline
11:27
Full list: President of Estonia to bestow state decorations on 113 individuals
10:27
President gives interview to Financial Times
09:35
State to appeal ruling against it over Registered Partnership Act
08:31
Estonian president to meet with US vice president
08.02
Major Estonian beverage producer to scale down investments in wake of excise duty hike
08.02
Estonia's 11-month trade balance smallest in Baltics
08.02
Eesti Energia fires up natural gas-powered CHP unit at Iru
08.02
Hanno Tomberg becomes content, program manager at Eesti Meedia
08.02
National Audit Office: Combat readiness, staff, equipment of Estonian Defence Forces has improved
08.02
Information board publishes annual security report
08.02
Gallery: Estonian, US soldiers on three-day winter march through Northeastern Estonia
08.02
Kazakh business interested in Estonian shale oil plant technology
08.02
Three companies invited to operate ferries Soela, Runö
08.02
Increased gas prices reflect new excise duty
08.02
Estonia to pay damages for failing to adopt implementing legislation for civil partnership law