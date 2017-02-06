news

Riigikogu begins ratification process for prisoner transfer agreement with India ({{commentsTotal}})

Laevakaitsjad. Autor: Postimees/Scanpix
News
News

The Riigikogu began procedures on Monday to ratify the agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons with India, on the basis of which the Estonian ship guards sentenced to prison in India could be brought home. The Riigikogu's Legal Affairs Committee unanimously supported the agreement.

The Riigikogu's Legal Affairs Committee began debates on the bill of ratification on Monday, the press service of the Riigikogu reported. Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (IRL) attended the meeting as well. The agreement found the unanimous support of all the committee's members.

Committee chairman Jaanus Karilaid (Center) previously told BNS that he would do everything in his power for the agreement to be ratified as quickly as possible.

As the ratification of external treaties requires only two readings, a joint endeavor of the committee and the board of the Riigikogu could bring about the ratification of the agreement within this month already, he said.

On Oct. 18 2013, police in Tamil Nadu arrested 35 crew and security personnel on board the anti-piracy vessel Seaman Guard Ohio, including 14 Estonian citizens as well as citizens of the UK, Ukraine and India. They were charged in December of the same year with illegal refueling, illegal handling of firearms and illegal entry into territorial waters, and released on bail in April 2014.

After being handled in various court instances, the case was returned by India's Supreme Court to the Tuticorin Magistrate Court which on Jan. 11, 2016 sentenced the men to five years' imprisonment for entering India with weapons. At the end of January, the ship guards decided to appeal the verdict and applied for bail. The bail application was rejected on Feb. 29, but the court decided to continue appeal hearings, which were subsequently postponed multiple times.

BNS reported in early December that a hearing in the ship guards' appeal had taken place in the Madurai branch of the Tamil Nadu High Court. Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Maria Belovas had told BNS at the time that, according to the lawyers, the presentation of arguments had been completed, after which they were left to wait for the court's decision on the matter.

India has already ratified the agreement. The Estonian government forwarded the agreement to the Riigikogu for ratification in mid-January.

Toimetaja: Editor: Aili Vahtla



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
Kommentaare veel ei ole. Ole esimene!
Oled sisseloginud kui {{user.alias}}. Logi välja
Sisselogimine ebaõnnestus.

Pole veel kasutajat/unustasid salasõna

news.err.ee

Six people suspected in case of contraband found on Estonian minesweeper
January tax revenue up 5.8 percent on year
Russian Shaltai Boltai hacker to apply for asylum in Estonia this week
Opinion
Ermamaa: The fine art of passing the buck

Admit nothing, blame everyone: those most closely involved in the Ermamaa case don’t need arguments, writes ERR News editor Dario Cavegn.

Alo Lõhmus: The restless Tartu peace treaty

At the time it was signed, the Treaty of Tartu was viewed critically by one local paper, Tallinna Teataja. Its words sound eerily prophetic today as well, finds Alo Lõhmus.

30.01
Jaak Madison: Current citizenship policy is the backbone to national independence
17.01
Opinion digest: Estonia needs hands-on approach to promote foreign trade
16.01
Opinion digest: Hannes Rumm on the yet-unseen reconciliation in the Reform Party
NEWS
Six people suspected in case of contraband found on Estonian minesweeper
Russian Shaltai Boltai hacker to apply for asylum in Estonia this week
Government unveils forced merger plan for small municipalities
10:27
President gives interview to Financial Times
09:35
State to appeal ruling against it over Registered Partnership Act
08:31
Estonian president to meet with US vice president
08.02
National Audit Office: Combat readiness, staff, equipment of Estonian Defence Forces has improved
BUSINESS
January tax revenue up 5.8 percent on year
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
Trade increases again following three years of decline
08.02
Major Estonian beverage producer to scale down investments in wake of excise duty hike
08.02
Estonia's 11-month trade balance smallest in Baltics
08.02
Eesti Energia fires up natural gas-powered CHP unit at Iru
08.02
Hanno Tomberg becomes content, program manager at Eesti Meedia
Culture
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Feb. 6-12
06.02
Kender trial continues behind closed doors
01.02
1,000 to brave Baltic winter in clothes-optional marathon
30.01
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Jan. 30-Feb. 5
FEATURES
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
18:08
Six people suspected in case of contraband found on Estonian minesweeper
17:21
January tax revenue up 5.8 percent on year
16:29
Russian Shaltai Boltai hacker to apply for asylum in Estonia this week
15:36
Government unveils forced merger plan for small municipalities
14:34
Järvi, Kasemaa, Ulfsak win Estonia’s lifetime achievement award for culture
13:35
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
12:31
Trade increases again following three years of decline
11:27
Full list: President of Estonia to bestow state decorations on 113 individuals
10:27
President gives interview to Financial Times
09:35
State to appeal ruling against it over Registered Partnership Act
features
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
27.01
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
26.01
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation
18.01
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations
10.01
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology
culture
Järvi, Kasemaa, Ulfsak win Estonia’s lifetime achievement award for culture
06.02
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Feb. 6-12
06.02
Kender trial continues behind closed doors
01.02
1,000 to brave Baltic winter in clothes-optional marathon
30.01
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Jan. 30-Feb. 5
BUSINESS
January tax revenue up 5.8 percent on year
13:35
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
12:31
Trade increases again following three years of decline
08.02
Major Estonian beverage producer to scale down investments in wake of excise duty hike
08.02
Estonia's 11-month trade balance smallest in Baltics
opinion
Ermamaa: The fine art of passing the buck
02.02
Alo Lõhmus: The restless Tartu peace treaty
30.01
Jaak Madison: Current citizenship policy is the backbone to national independence
17.01
Opinion digest: Estonia needs hands-on approach to promote foreign trade
16.01
Opinion digest: Hannes Rumm on the yet-unseen reconciliation in the Reform Party