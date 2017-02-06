news

Rail Baltic requires looking beyond today’s context, says EU official ({{commentsTotal}})

Rail Baltica tulevane trass teel Riiga. Autor: David Grandorge
News
News

Whether or not the EU taxpayer would carry up to 80 percent of the cost of Rail Baltic depended on individual governments’ negotiations leading up to the union’s next budgetary period, Henrik Hololei, the European Commission’s director-general for mobility and transport, told ERR.

Hololei said that actually, Rail Baltic was a model example of a European project. “Rail Baltic is one of the projects that correspond perfectly to all the principles we’ve been trying to put into practice in the EU’s infrastructure and transport policy over the last years,” he explained.

If there would be less European Union funding available for such projects in the future, it would be concentrated on just the ones that met these criteria of all-European importance, he added.

The current opposition to the project in Estonia was part of a necessary dialogue, Hololei said, though it came a little late. “There are people who are genuinely worried, there are those who are against absolutely everything, those who don’t want any changes, and there are those who think that this might not be the right solution,” Hololei said. “The state and the politicians who support it have the clear obligation to explain the project and say why it is a good thing.”

How problems related to the railway project’s route would be solved was in every member state’s individual responsibility, Hololei added. The commission had created the conditions necessary. “This project isn’t an obligation, it’s a chance. The Baltic states have seen this chance and agreed among themselves and promised that they’ll plan it and put it into practice. After that, they asked for funding. Our interest once we’ve allocated the money is to see that there is a railway, and that it doesn’t end up hanging in the air,” Hololei said.

Hololei: Poland will not be a problem

Asked about local worries over recent months that Rail Baltic did not enjoy sufficient priority with the Polish planners and government, Hololei said that though they might not stress it at every chance, Poland would play its part in the project.

“488 million has been allocated for Poland to improve the railway connection between Warsaw and Białystok. There really are track sections where the speed is relatively low. This investment has been allocated,” Hololei said.

He also added that another round of applications for European funding was about to end, in which Poland had applied for money to develop the railway sections between Białystok and Ełk, as well as from Ełk to the Lithuanian border. Poland was contributing its part to making a fast train connection from the Lithuanian border to Warsaw, Hololei stressed.

What matters is the future

According to Hololei, it is important to look into the future for the purpose of the planned railway. Today’s situation and volumes couldn’t serve as a useful example of what was to come.

“We can’t look at this from today’s point of view. With large infrastructure projects, we have to be able to look ahead to the freight flows 10 to 15 years from now. To say that there are no goods today, and where are they going to come from tomorrow, of course there’s nothing there yet, because neither are the railway and the option,” Hololei said.

On the contrary: “Back when the ships started moving between Tallinn and Helsinki, did anyone guess that we’d have ten million passengers a year? If there was a train that took them from Tallinn to Riga in two hours, there would be plenty more people who would go to Riga more often, and people in Riga who could come to Tallinn or elsewhere as well.”

Toimetaja: Editor: Dario Cavegn



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
Kommentaare veel ei ole. Ole esimene!
Oled sisseloginud kui {{user.alias}}. Logi välja
Sisselogimine ebaõnnestus.

Pole veel kasutajat/unustasid salasõna

news.err.ee

Russian Shaltai Boltai hacker to apply for asylum in Estonia this week
Government unveils forced merger plan for small municipalities
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
Opinion
Ermamaa: The fine art of passing the buck

Admit nothing, blame everyone: those most closely involved in the Ermamaa case don’t need arguments, writes ERR News editor Dario Cavegn.

Alo Lõhmus: The restless Tartu peace treaty

At the time it was signed, the Treaty of Tartu was viewed critically by one local paper, Tallinna Teataja. Its words sound eerily prophetic today as well, finds Alo Lõhmus.

30.01
Jaak Madison: Current citizenship policy is the backbone to national independence
17.01
Opinion digest: Estonia needs hands-on approach to promote foreign trade
16.01
Opinion digest: Hannes Rumm on the yet-unseen reconciliation in the Reform Party
NEWS
Russian Shaltai Boltai hacker to apply for asylum in Estonia this week
Government unveils forced merger plan for small municipalities
President gives interview to Financial Times
09:35
State to appeal ruling against it over Registered Partnership Act
08:31
Estonian president to meet with US vice president
08.02
National Audit Office: Combat readiness, staff, equipment of Estonian Defence Forces has improved
08.02
Information board publishes annual security report
BUSINESS
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
Trade increases again following three years of decline
Major Estonian beverage producer to scale down investments in wake of excise duty hike
08.02
Estonia's 11-month trade balance smallest in Baltics
08.02
Eesti Energia fires up natural gas-powered CHP unit at Iru
08.02
Hanno Tomberg becomes content, program manager at Eesti Meedia
08.02
Kazakh business interested in Estonian shale oil plant technology
Culture
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Feb. 6-12
06.02
Kender trial continues behind closed doors
01.02
1,000 to brave Baltic winter in clothes-optional marathon
30.01
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Jan. 30-Feb. 5
FEATURES
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
16:29
Russian Shaltai Boltai hacker to apply for asylum in Estonia this week
15:36
Government unveils forced merger plan for small municipalities
14:34
Järvi, Kasemaa, Ulfsak win Estonia’s lifetime achievement award for culture
13:35
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
12:31
Trade increases again following three years of decline
11:27
Full list: President of Estonia to bestow state decorations on 113 individuals
10:27
President gives interview to Financial Times
09:35
State to appeal ruling against it over Registered Partnership Act
08:31
Estonian president to meet with US vice president
08.02
Major Estonian beverage producer to scale down investments in wake of excise duty hike
features
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
27.01
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
26.01
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation
18.01
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations
10.01
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology
culture
Järvi, Kasemaa, Ulfsak win Estonia’s lifetime achievement award for culture
06.02
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Feb. 6-12
06.02
Kender trial continues behind closed doors
01.02
1,000 to brave Baltic winter in clothes-optional marathon
30.01
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Jan. 30-Feb. 5
BUSINESS
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
12:31
Trade increases again following three years of decline
08.02
Major Estonian beverage producer to scale down investments in wake of excise duty hike
08.02
Estonia's 11-month trade balance smallest in Baltics
08.02
Eesti Energia fires up natural gas-powered CHP unit at Iru
opinion
Ermamaa: The fine art of passing the buck
02.02
Alo Lõhmus: The restless Tartu peace treaty
30.01
Jaak Madison: Current citizenship policy is the backbone to national independence
17.01
Opinion digest: Estonia needs hands-on approach to promote foreign trade
16.01
Opinion digest: Hannes Rumm on the yet-unseen reconciliation in the Reform Party