Enterprise Estonia to intensify marketing of Estonia in UK ({{commentsTotal}})

Enterprise Estonia is planning to intensify the marketing of Estonia as a travel destination in the UK in connection with the launch of direct flights from London's Heathrow Airport to Tallinn at the end of March.

"Speaking of the London service, we haven't been very active on the UK market so far," Tarmo Musto, director for tourism development at Enterprise Estonia, told BNS at a press briefing on Monday. He said that the foundation was planning to become more active in that respect.

Asked about the potential impact of Brexit, Mutso said that major negative effects were unlikely. "Definitely not as far as passengers go," he said. "Talking about the movement of people, nothing will change in that regard. Hopefully other factors will be such too that they will not make travel more difficult or less feasible."

Mutso added that the consumption and travel decisions of potential British visitors would ultimately depend on the exchange rate of the pound.

British Airways is launching a Tallinn-London service on March 28 that will initially consist of twice weekly flights in both directions. On Tuesdays, the flight will depart from London Heathrow at 8 a.m. and from Tallinn at 1:55 p.m., while on Saturdays the flights will depart London and Tallinn at 3:35 p.m. and 9:35 p.m., respectively.

Toimetaja: Editor: Aili Vahtla



