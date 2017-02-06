news

Bank of Estonia buys €203 million in bonds in January ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Business

The Bank of Estonia bought €203 million's worth of bonds as part of the bond-buying program of the European Central Bank (ECB) in January.

The value of the central bank's asset purchase portfolio totaled €3.4 billion at year-end, it stands on the website of the Bank of Estonia.

The portfolio contains €62 million's worth of bonds of the Estonian state-owned electricity and gas transmission system operator Elering, which have not been among the purchases made by the central bank since May 2016. As of June last year, six central banks started acquiring corporate bonds on behalf of all euro area central banks.

Of Estonian companies, Elering and Eesti Energia meeet the terms of the ECB asset purchase program and their bonds are now bought by the Bank of Finland. In addition, corporate bonds are eing bought by the central banks of Belgium, Germany, Spain, France and Italy.

The expanded asset purchase program began in March 2015, with central banks of the eurozone buying €60 billion's worth of assets every month. The purchases were to continue until at least September 2016 and in any case go on until a lasting correction in inflation was apparent in line with the aim of the ECB to achieve inflation rates below but close to 2 percent over the medium term. The program was later extended until at least March 2017.

In April 2016, a decision of the ECB took effect to expand the program up to €80 billion's worth of bonds per month and to include in the program the bonds of investment-grade companies, with the exception of commercial banks.

Toimetaja: Editor: Aili Vahtla



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
Kommentaare veel ei ole. Ole esimene!
Oled sisseloginud kui {{user.alias}}. Logi välja
Sisselogimine ebaõnnestus.

Pole veel kasutajat/unustasid salasõna

news.err.ee

Russian Shaltai Boltai hacker to apply for asylum in Estonia this week
Government unveils forced merger plan for small municipalities
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
Opinion
Ermamaa: The fine art of passing the buck

Admit nothing, blame everyone: those most closely involved in the Ermamaa case don’t need arguments, writes ERR News editor Dario Cavegn.

Alo Lõhmus: The restless Tartu peace treaty

At the time it was signed, the Treaty of Tartu was viewed critically by one local paper, Tallinna Teataja. Its words sound eerily prophetic today as well, finds Alo Lõhmus.

30.01
Jaak Madison: Current citizenship policy is the backbone to national independence
17.01
Opinion digest: Estonia needs hands-on approach to promote foreign trade
16.01
Opinion digest: Hannes Rumm on the yet-unseen reconciliation in the Reform Party
NEWS
Russian Shaltai Boltai hacker to apply for asylum in Estonia this week
Government unveils forced merger plan for small municipalities
President gives interview to Financial Times
09:35
State to appeal ruling against it over Registered Partnership Act
08:31
Estonian president to meet with US vice president
08.02
National Audit Office: Combat readiness, staff, equipment of Estonian Defence Forces has improved
08.02
Information board publishes annual security report
BUSINESS
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
Trade increases again following three years of decline
Major Estonian beverage producer to scale down investments in wake of excise duty hike
08.02
Estonia's 11-month trade balance smallest in Baltics
08.02
Eesti Energia fires up natural gas-powered CHP unit at Iru
08.02
Hanno Tomberg becomes content, program manager at Eesti Meedia
08.02
Kazakh business interested in Estonian shale oil plant technology
Culture
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Feb. 6-12
06.02
Kender trial continues behind closed doors
01.02
1,000 to brave Baltic winter in clothes-optional marathon
30.01
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Jan. 30-Feb. 5
FEATURES
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations
Latest news
16:29
Russian Shaltai Boltai hacker to apply for asylum in Estonia this week
15:36
Government unveils forced merger plan for small municipalities
14:34
Järvi, Kasemaa, Ulfsak win Estonia’s lifetime achievement award for culture
13:35
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
12:31
Trade increases again following three years of decline
11:27
Full list: President of Estonia to bestow state decorations on 113 individuals
10:27
President gives interview to Financial Times
09:35
State to appeal ruling against it over Registered Partnership Act
08:31
Estonian president to meet with US vice president
08.02
Major Estonian beverage producer to scale down investments in wake of excise duty hike
08.02
Estonia's 11-month trade balance smallest in Baltics
08.02
Eesti Energia fires up natural gas-powered CHP unit at Iru
08.02
Hanno Tomberg becomes content, program manager at Eesti Meedia
08.02
National Audit Office: Combat readiness, staff, equipment of Estonian Defence Forces has improved
08.02
Information board publishes annual security report
08.02
Gallery: Estonian, US soldiers on three-day winter march through Northeastern Estonia
08.02
Kazakh business interested in Estonian shale oil plant technology
08.02
Three companies invited to operate ferries Soela, Runö
08.02
Increased gas prices reflect new excise duty
08.02
Estonia to pay damages for failing to adopt implementing legislation for civil partnership law