Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Feb. 6-12 ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture

Weekly recommendations for cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by and published in the Culture critics’ blog at culture.ee : "Spring is lurking around the corner, but the last of winter still has lots of interesting events to offer, so don't start your spring cleaning yet and go enjoy some wonderful events!"

Ongoing - Satuday, Feb. 11

10th Tallinn Winter Festival

Various locations, Tallinn

At Tallinn Winter Festival, superb guest artists from abroad as well as outstanding and recognized Estonian musicians with whom PLMF has collaborated consistently for over ten years will give concerts. Since 2006, the festival has put the spotlight on those in need in Estonian society with the motto "Raise Your Eyes and Open Your Heart."

Ongoing - Sunday, Feb. 19

"Wave on Parquet" by Peeter Ulas, Villu Jaanisoo and Maria Metsalu

Tallinn Art Hall Gallery

The exhibition includes the works of graphic artist Peeter Ulas (1934-2008), sculptor Villu Jaanisoo (1963) and performance artist Maria Metsalu (1990). The arryhtmia expressed in the title of the print produced by Ulas in 1979 is well-suited to be the common denominator of this exhibition in which works by Jaanisoo and Metsalu are displayed alongside his own. The carriers of emotion in these works are strikingly different, but the emotion itself — within the capabilities of the artist and the changing times — is surprisingly similar.

Ongoing - Sunday, May 7

Exhibition "Medieval Pleasures: Celebrations of the Great Guild of the 15th-16th Century"

Great Guild Hall of the Estonian History Museum

The new exhibition of the Estonian History Museum introduces the celebrations and the diversity of the celebration rituals of the high society of the 15th and 16th century in the Great Guild Hall. At Guild feasts, beer and wine flowed, one could try oriental spices, the scents of which waft through the exhibition hall today, as well as enjoy the best dishes. As a guest of Tallinn mintmaster Urban Dene, the richest townsman of his time, one can admire original items, discover how the May Count was elected and why the bird was shot, which dishes were on the tables of Guildsmen and why one could be placed under so-called virgin’s surveillance.

Ongoing - Sunday, May 14

Abundance and Ephemerality: Still Lifes from Finnish and Baltic Collections

Kadriorg Art Museum, Tallinn

Compositions by the 17th- and 18th-century Dutch, Italian and French masters of flower bouquets, fruit baskets and elegantly set breakfast tables, as well as their compositions of hunting trophies, have charmed viewers for centuries with the mastery of their painting techniques and allegorical subtexts. Along with earlier paintings, this exhibition also includes works by contemporary artists from Finland and the Baltics that relate technically and thematically to the still life genre.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

"Lucia di Lammermoor"

Estonian National Opera, Tallinn

Donizetti’s opera is about the destiny of a woman not allowed to assert herself by the intrigues of a world ruled by men. Lucia’s wishes are disregarded, her will is suppressed and her life’s happiness is sacrificed. When existential feelings cannot be expressed openly and honestly, they explode with the force of a nuclear bomb. Donizetti’s "Lucia di Lammermoor" — the "Romeo and Juliet" of the Scottish Lowlands — is not simply a private tragedy of love, but also an exceptionally political story in which the masculine power system deeply distorts human relations and finally destroys them for good. Donizetti colors the raging of betrayed love and the dissolving of the rage with the most eloquent music: the revenge is bloody; the insanity is terminal. Abused feelings ruin everything and everyone.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Reflections on Architecture

Kumu auditorium, Tallinn

Who would have dared to think a couple of decades ago that the purpose of an industrial building could be something more than serving as a functional structure? Today’s priority is to include sustainable materials in the construction process, as can be witnessed in the Ricola building created by Herzog and de Meuron, who used tightly compacted earth as building material. "Reflections on Architecture" alternates images from his old films with footage containing fragments of conversations with Herzog and de Meuron as well as shots of some of their constructions.

Wednesday, Feb. 8 - Thursday, Feb. 9

Jamali Maddix (UK), "Chickens Come Home to Roost"

Genialistide Klubi, Tartu / Kivi Paber Käärid Bar, Tallinn

Rising star Jamali Maddix has been seen on "Live at the Apollo" (BBC2), "The John Bishop Show" (BBC1) and "Live at the Comedy Store" (Comedy Central). His own series "Hate Thy Neighbour" was released on Vice’s TV channel Viceland in both the U.K. and the U.S. Maddix has supported Jim Jefferies in Hyde Park as well as performed throughout Europe and the Middle East. Fresh from a completely sold-out run at the Edinburgh Festival, Maddix brings takes his debut hour on tour.

Friday, Feb. 10

Salon concert: Eeva and Villu Talsi

Varbuse Music Manor, Põlva County

Eeva and Villu Talsi have performed as a duo for a while now, but are known to a wider audience as musicians from the band Curly Strings. At the their duet concert, both older traditional instrumental songs as well as their own creations will sound on the cheerful mandolin, guitar, violin and the talharpa.

Friday, Feb. 10 - Sunday, March 12

Winter Jazz 2017

Various locations, Estonia

This jazz event will kick off on Feb. 10 at the Theatre NO99 Jazz Club with sizzling jazz group Equally Stupid (Finland-Iceland-Switzerland). The trio's critically acclaimed energetic live performance offers a melodic creation spiced with rich rhythm patterns which will captivate the audience.

Saturday, Feb. 11 - Sunday, Feb. 12

Telliskivi Social Dancing Weekend 2017

Telliskivi Creative City, Tallinn

You are in for 20+ social dancing styles and workshops, some free socla dancing events and surprises as well as experienced (and already familiar) instructors from both Estonia and abroad; guest instructors this year will be coming from Amsterdam (BraSaZouk) and last year's favorites Pedro and Linda (P&L Dance) will also be back from London.

Mixed choir HUIK!'s concert "In Forgotten Gardens"

Keila School, Keila

At their first concert of the year, mixed choir HUIK! invites the audience on a journey to mysterious gardens. New creations by young composers take the audience to different seasons and states of mind — soul gardens, where it is cold or lonely and where one yearns for a loved one’s embrace or the cheerful buzz of friends. In some gardens, one might even run into oneself. All these feelings have a place — their own quiet garden.