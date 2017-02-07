January consumer price index up 2.7 percent on year ({{commentsTotal}})

news

According to Statistics Estonia, the change in consumer price index in January 2017 was 0.4 percent compared to December 2016 and 2.7 compared to January of the previous year.

Compared to January 2016, goods were 3.3 and services 1.1 percent more expensive. The regulated prices of goods and services have increased by 7.4 and non-regulated prices by 1.5 percent compared to January of the previous year.

Compared to last January, the consumer price index was influenced the most by motor fuel, which constituted close to 40 percent of the growth; gas was 19.4 and diesel fuel 26.1 percent more expensive than in January of the previous year. A 3.7 percent increase in food prices, influenced the most by an 8.2 percent increase in the prices of milk, dairy products and eggs as well as an 11.2 percent increase in the prices of fish and fish products also had a greater impact on the index.

Of food products, the biggest increase compared to January 2016 occurred in the prices of processed fruit and sugar (29 percent) and decrease in the price of poultry meat (6 percent).

Compareed to December 2016, the consumer price index was influenced the most by a 1.4 percent increase in the prices of food, of which close to 4/7 was contributed by 4.5 percent more expensive milk, dairy products and eggs, and 1/7 by 2.4 percent more expensive fruit. Comprehensive sales of clothes and footwear also had a greater impact on the index.

