Internal Security Service captures suspect in July airport bomb threats ({{commentsTotal}})

Officers of the Estonian Internal Security Service (KaPo) have detained an Estonian citizen suspected of calling in bomb threats against Estonia-Germany flights last July.

At the request of the Office of the Prosecutor General, Harju County Court took the suspect into custody for two months, spokespeople for the Prosecutor's Office said. The individual was taken into custody as a suspect of an aggravated breach of public order.

Inna Ombler, the state prosecutor in charge of the criminal proceeding, said that while under interrogation, the suspect had confessed to making the threats and had provided their own explanations regarding the circumstances of the case.

"The KaPo is carrying out the necessary procedures, in the course of which we will check the statements the suspect made during interrogation," said Ombler. "As a result, it is not possible to disclose more detailed information regarding the criminal case."

Bomb threat caller self-identified as member of Daesh

Sometime after 2 a.m. on July 25, 2016, Tallinn Airport and the KaPo received calls from a man calling himself a member of the Islamic State group, or Daesh, who announced his intention to blow up a plane en route from Tallinn to Germany within a week. The calls were made in English, from an Estonian cell phone number located on Estonian territory.

Immediately after receiving the call, the police conducted an extra security check in Tallinn Airport and on its outbound flights. Security measures at the airport were stepped up as well, with an increased level of security remaining in place for over a week.

The KaPo immediately opened a criminal investigation into the threat against aviation safety, the proceeding of which will be directed by the Office of the Prosecutor General. State Prosecutor Inna Ombler noted that they did not have any other information indicative of imminent danger beyond the phone call, however they took all such threats seriously.