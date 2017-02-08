news

Kazakh business interested in Estonian shale oil plant technology ({{commentsTotal}})

Kohtla-Järvel asuv tööstus Autor: Tairo Lutter/Postimees/Scanpix
Viru Keemia Grupp (VKG) has begun negotiations for the implementation of shale oil plant technology in Kazakhstan.

Representatives of Kazakh business On-Olzha have expressed interest in the Petroter oil refining technology utilized by three VKG oil plants.

On-Olzha owns a large coal quarry whose output is delivered to Kazakhstan, Russian, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

According to On-Olzha director Marat Nabijev, the Estonian-developed technology was of particular interest due to its efficacy. "The fact that it is possible to utilize mineral resources so effectively in the production of both oil and inexpensive electricity interested us a great deal," said Nabijev. "VKG is at a very good level in terms of technological development; I can confirm this as I have studied this subject throughout the world."

Oil shale, of which the country has an 5-6 billion tons according to different estimates, has recently begun to receive more attention in Kazakhstan. By comparison, Estonia's oil shale reserves total approximately one billion tons.

The director of On-Olzha, however, said that they were not planning on discussing the oil shale industry. "Every businessman must focus on that which is their trump card," Nabijev said. "We have a quarry with enough coal to last a hundred years and we will focus on that."

Toimetaja: Editor: Aili Vahtla



news.err.ee

