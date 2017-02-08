news

National Audit Office: Combat readiness, staff, equipment of Estonian Defence Forces has improved ({{commentsTotal}})

News
News

The National Audit Office wrote on Wednesday that significant development had occurred in the Ministry of Defence as well as the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) over the last four years. Progress had been made in the area of combat readiness of units, staff, and equipment.

Still, the ministry as well as the EDF needed to pay more attention to increasing participation in training exercises of reserve forces, and also to reducing the number of people whose compulsory military service is suspended.

According to the audit office’s Wednesday press release, their analysis confirms that the combat readiness of the EDF has been developed systematically in accordance with the objectives of the National Defence Development Plan 2013-2022. Unlike the plan that preceded it, the current one had been successful because its aims were realistic, and sufficient funding had been allocated to it.

Staff and equipment of the wartime structure of the EDF in the equipment classes that were part of the audit (weapons, ammunition, means of transport, IT and communication equipment, other special equipment) had improved in almost all units over the last five years, the public summary of the audit stated. Detailed results are secret and won’t be released before 2022.

Still room for improvement

A problematic point, according to the audit office, is compulsory military service, where the EDF had not been successful guaranteeing that a sufficient number of people pass compulsory military service and take part in reservist training.

The problem here was that conscripts were assigned to reserve units earlier than planned, primarily for health reasons, the audit office wrote. This was the reason why the number of reservists suitable in terms of their training and health was smaller than prescribed for wartime units. The share of conscripts assigned to reserve units early had increased over recent years, from 11.6 percent of all conscripts in 2011 to 19.4 percent in 2015. The number of participants in reservist training exercises was smaller than planned, but the situation had improved in the more recent years.

Toimetaja: Editor: Dario Cavegn



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
Kommentaare veel ei ole. Ole esimene!
Oled sisseloginud kui {{user.alias}}. Logi välja
Sisselogimine ebaõnnestus.

Pole veel kasutajat/unustasid salasõna

news.err.ee

Russian Shaltai Boltai hacker to apply for asylum in Estonia this week
Government unveils forced merger plan for small municipalities
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
Opinion
Ermamaa: The fine art of passing the buck

Admit nothing, blame everyone: those most closely involved in the Ermamaa case don’t need arguments, writes ERR News editor Dario Cavegn.

Alo Lõhmus: The restless Tartu peace treaty

At the time it was signed, the Treaty of Tartu was viewed critically by one local paper, Tallinna Teataja. Its words sound eerily prophetic today as well, finds Alo Lõhmus.

30.01
Jaak Madison: Current citizenship policy is the backbone to national independence
17.01
Opinion digest: Estonia needs hands-on approach to promote foreign trade
16.01
Opinion digest: Hannes Rumm on the yet-unseen reconciliation in the Reform Party
NEWS
Russian Shaltai Boltai hacker to apply for asylum in Estonia this week
Government unveils forced merger plan for small municipalities
President gives interview to Financial Times
09:35
State to appeal ruling against it over Registered Partnership Act
08:31
Estonian president to meet with US vice president
08.02
National Audit Office: Combat readiness, staff, equipment of Estonian Defence Forces has improved
08.02
Information board publishes annual security report
BUSINESS
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
Trade increases again following three years of decline
Major Estonian beverage producer to scale down investments in wake of excise duty hike
08.02
Estonia's 11-month trade balance smallest in Baltics
08.02
Eesti Energia fires up natural gas-powered CHP unit at Iru
08.02
Hanno Tomberg becomes content, program manager at Eesti Meedia
08.02
Kazakh business interested in Estonian shale oil plant technology
Culture
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Feb. 6-12
06.02
Kender trial continues behind closed doors
01.02
1,000 to brave Baltic winter in clothes-optional marathon
30.01
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Jan. 30-Feb. 5
FEATURES
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
16:29
Russian Shaltai Boltai hacker to apply for asylum in Estonia this week
15:36
Government unveils forced merger plan for small municipalities
14:34
Järvi, Kasemaa, Ulfsak win Estonia’s lifetime achievement award for culture
13:35
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
12:31
Trade increases again following three years of decline
11:27
Full list: President of Estonia to bestow state decorations on 113 individuals
10:27
President gives interview to Financial Times
09:35
State to appeal ruling against it over Registered Partnership Act
08:31
Estonian president to meet with US vice president
08.02
Major Estonian beverage producer to scale down investments in wake of excise duty hike
features
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
27.01
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
26.01
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation
18.01
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations
10.01
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology
culture
Järvi, Kasemaa, Ulfsak win Estonia’s lifetime achievement award for culture
06.02
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Feb. 6-12
06.02
Kender trial continues behind closed doors
01.02
1,000 to brave Baltic winter in clothes-optional marathon
30.01
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Jan. 30-Feb. 5
BUSINESS
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
12:31
Trade increases again following three years of decline
08.02
Major Estonian beverage producer to scale down investments in wake of excise duty hike
08.02
Estonia's 11-month trade balance smallest in Baltics
08.02
Eesti Energia fires up natural gas-powered CHP unit at Iru
opinion
Ermamaa: The fine art of passing the buck
02.02
Alo Lõhmus: The restless Tartu peace treaty
30.01
Jaak Madison: Current citizenship policy is the backbone to national independence
17.01
Opinion digest: Estonia needs hands-on approach to promote foreign trade
16.01
Opinion digest: Hannes Rumm on the yet-unseen reconciliation in the Reform Party