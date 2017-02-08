news

Hanno Tomberg becomes content, program manager at Eesti Meedia ({{commentsTotal}})

Peep Kala, Urmas Oru ja Hanno Tomberg. Autor: Postimees/Scanpix
Business
Business

Enterprise Estonia ex-CEO Hanno Tomberg has assumed the position of content and program director at AS Eesti Meedia as of Wednesday.

Tomberg will be tasked with managin the content and program of the units of Eesti Meedia Group active in Estonia, including TV channels, radio programs, newspapers, news portals as well as news agency BNS.

Tomberg graduated from the Department of Journalism at the University of Tartu in 1993. He has worked as editor-in-chief of Eesti Päevaleht, head of the news desk at TV3 as well as head of the news and sports desk at Eesti Raadio. From 2007-2014, he was a member of the management board of ERR, where he was responsible for television and radio programs as well as the news and sports desks. He most recently served as CEO of Enterprise Estonia from 2014-2016.

"I am looking forward to the opportunity to work at the biggest media group in Estonia and the Baltics," said Tomberg. "My goal will be to achieve greater cooperation between the diverse media products of Eesti Meedia — newspapers, television, radio and online.

"The cornerstones of Eesti Meedia Group are Postimees, a 160-year-old newspaper that has the biggest readership in Estonia, its news portals, the most-watched television station Kanal 2, Kuku Raadio and the news agency BNS; the contribution of Eesti Meedia to the development of regional newspapers is remarkable too" he noted. "Several big projects await Eesti Meedia publications and programs in the coming few years, including the Olympic Games, the exclusive television, radio and online broadcasting rights to which have been obtained by Eesti Meedia."

"I consider Hanno to definitely be one of the strongest top managers and media managers in Estonia," said Sven Nuutmann, chairman of the board at Eesti Meedia. "His joining our organization has been one of my big goals. I know that our collaboration will be broad-based and long-term and that under Hanno's leadership, we will be able to make better use still of the opportunities offered by cooperation between different media channels."

AS Eesti Meedia is launching a process of consolidation of its media businesses in the course of which all media subsidiaries of Eesti Meedia in Estonia will be merged. In connection with this consolidation, Peep Kala, chairman of the board of AS Postimees Grupp, and Urmas Oru, chairman of the board of AS Kanal 2, will leave Eesti Meedia.

Toimetaja: Editor: Aili Vahtla



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
Kommentaare veel ei ole. Ole esimene!
Oled sisseloginud kui {{user.alias}}. Logi välja
Sisselogimine ebaõnnestus.

Pole veel kasutajat/unustasid salasõna

news.err.ee

Russian Shaltai Boltai hacker to apply for asylum in Estonia this week
Government unveils forced merger plan for small municipalities
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
Opinion
Ermamaa: The fine art of passing the buck

Admit nothing, blame everyone: those most closely involved in the Ermamaa case don’t need arguments, writes ERR News editor Dario Cavegn.

Alo Lõhmus: The restless Tartu peace treaty

At the time it was signed, the Treaty of Tartu was viewed critically by one local paper, Tallinna Teataja. Its words sound eerily prophetic today as well, finds Alo Lõhmus.

30.01
Jaak Madison: Current citizenship policy is the backbone to national independence
17.01
Opinion digest: Estonia needs hands-on approach to promote foreign trade
16.01
Opinion digest: Hannes Rumm on the yet-unseen reconciliation in the Reform Party
NEWS
Russian Shaltai Boltai hacker to apply for asylum in Estonia this week
Government unveils forced merger plan for small municipalities
President gives interview to Financial Times
09:35
State to appeal ruling against it over Registered Partnership Act
08:31
Estonian president to meet with US vice president
08.02
National Audit Office: Combat readiness, staff, equipment of Estonian Defence Forces has improved
08.02
Information board publishes annual security report
BUSINESS
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
Trade increases again following three years of decline
Major Estonian beverage producer to scale down investments in wake of excise duty hike
08.02
Estonia's 11-month trade balance smallest in Baltics
08.02
Eesti Energia fires up natural gas-powered CHP unit at Iru
08.02
Hanno Tomberg becomes content, program manager at Eesti Meedia
08.02
Kazakh business interested in Estonian shale oil plant technology
Culture
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Feb. 6-12
06.02
Kender trial continues behind closed doors
01.02
1,000 to brave Baltic winter in clothes-optional marathon
30.01
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Jan. 30-Feb. 5
FEATURES
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations
Latest news
16:29
Russian Shaltai Boltai hacker to apply for asylum in Estonia this week
15:36
Government unveils forced merger plan for small municipalities
14:34
Järvi, Kasemaa, Ulfsak win Estonia’s lifetime achievement award for culture
13:35
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
12:31
Trade increases again following three years of decline
11:27
Full list: President of Estonia to bestow state decorations on 113 individuals
10:27
President gives interview to Financial Times
09:35
State to appeal ruling against it over Registered Partnership Act
08:31
Estonian president to meet with US vice president
08.02
Major Estonian beverage producer to scale down investments in wake of excise duty hike
08.02
Estonia's 11-month trade balance smallest in Baltics
08.02
Eesti Energia fires up natural gas-powered CHP unit at Iru
08.02
Hanno Tomberg becomes content, program manager at Eesti Meedia
08.02
National Audit Office: Combat readiness, staff, equipment of Estonian Defence Forces has improved
08.02
Information board publishes annual security report
08.02
Gallery: Estonian, US soldiers on three-day winter march through Northeastern Estonia
08.02
Kazakh business interested in Estonian shale oil plant technology
08.02
Three companies invited to operate ferries Soela, Runö
08.02
Increased gas prices reflect new excise duty
08.02
Estonia to pay damages for failing to adopt implementing legislation for civil partnership law