Hanno Tomberg becomes content, program manager at Eesti Meedia ({{commentsTotal}})

Business

Tomberg will be tasked with managin the content and program of the units of Eesti Meedia Group active in Estonia, including TV channels, radio programs, newspapers, news portals as well as news agency BNS.

Tomberg graduated from the Department of Journalism at the University of Tartu in 1993. He has worked as editor-in-chief of Eesti Päevaleht, head of the news desk at TV3 as well as head of the news and sports desk at Eesti Raadio. From 2007-2014, he was a member of the management board of ERR, where he was responsible for television and radio programs as well as the news and sports desks. He most recently served as CEO of Enterprise Estonia from 2014-2016.

"I am looking forward to the opportunity to work at the biggest media group in Estonia and the Baltics," said Tomberg. "My goal will be to achieve greater cooperation between the diverse media products of Eesti Meedia — newspapers, television, radio and online.

"The cornerstones of Eesti Meedia Group are Postimees, a 160-year-old newspaper that has the biggest readership in Estonia, its news portals, the most-watched television station Kanal 2, Kuku Raadio and the news agency BNS; the contribution of Eesti Meedia to the development of regional newspapers is remarkable too" he noted. "Several big projects await Eesti Meedia publications and programs in the coming few years, including the Olympic Games, the exclusive television, radio and online broadcasting rights to which have been obtained by Eesti Meedia."

"I consider Hanno to definitely be one of the strongest top managers and media managers in Estonia," said Sven Nuutmann, chairman of the board at Eesti Meedia. "His joining our organization has been one of my big goals. I know that our collaboration will be broad-based and long-term and that under Hanno's leadership, we will be able to make better use still of the opportunities offered by cooperation between different media channels."

AS Eesti Meedia is launching a process of consolidation of its media businesses in the course of which all media subsidiaries of Eesti Meedia in Estonia will be merged. In connection with this consolidation, Peep Kala, chairman of the board of AS Postimees Grupp, and Urmas Oru, chairman of the board of AS Kanal 2, will leave Eesti Meedia.