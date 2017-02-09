Estonian president to meet with US vice president ({{commentsTotal}})

News

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid and her Latvian and Lithuanian colleagues Raimonds Vējonis and Dalia Grybauskaitė are scheduled to meet with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in Munich next week.

"President Kaljulaid is to take part in the Munich Security Conference in Germany where she is scheduled to meet with the U.S. Vice President," a spokesman for the Estonian president told BNS on Wednesday.

The annual conference is to take place on Feb. 17-19. It is attended by around 450 world leaders, decision-makers, scientists and economic and media leaders and is considered one of the most important conferences in the world in its field.