news

Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016 ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Business

Foreign nationals made a total of six million visits to Estonia in 2016, representing a four-percent increase over 2015, the Bank of Estonia reported on Thursday.

Foreign visitors bought more than €1.3 billion worth of goods and services in Estonia in 2016, two percent more than in 2015.

The number of daytrips, which accounted for 47 percent of the total number of visits to Estonia, increased by three percent, whereas the number of tourists staying overnight increased by 5 percent. The average duration of a multiple-day visit to Estonia was 4.2 days, the same as in 2015.

A minor increase of one percent was recorded in the number of visits from Finland, which accounted for approximately 40 percent of all visits. The number of visitors from other EU member states increased six percent, while the biggest increases were recorded in the numbers of tourist visits from Ireland, Spain and Belgium — by about one-fifth each.

One in four visits to Estonia was made from outside of the EU. Tourists from Russia accounted for 850,000 visits to Estonia, representing a four-percent increase over the previous year and accounting for 14 percent of all visits. The number of visits from the U.S. was up by 30,000 compared to 2015 figures, while the number of visits from Belarus was down 15 percent and visits from Turkey dropped by one-tenth.

Estonian residents made some 3.5 million trips abroad in 2016, two percent fewer than during the previous year. Estonians spent an estimated €800 million abroad, 6 percent more than in 2015.

Visits to EU member states accounted for 80 percent of all visits made by Estonians to other countries during the year, as much as in 2015. The most significant changes year over year were a drop of 15 percent in the number of trips by Estonian residents to Norway, a drop of 13 percent in trips to Belgium and a drop of 12 percent in trips to France.

The preferences of Estonian residents seeking the sun in southern lands saw changes compared to the previous year in 2016, with 40 percent fewer trips made to Turkey and 17, 18 and 22 percent more trips made to Bulgaria, Croatia and Greece, respectively. The number of trips to Russia remained unchanged at around 275,000.

Both the number of overnight visits abroad by Estonian residents and their average length remained unchanged, with the average trip lasting 3.7 days. Daytrips accounted for 14 percent of the total, a drop of four percent compared to the previous year.

Toimetaja: Editor: Aili Vahtla



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
Kommentaare veel ei ole. Ole esimene!
Oled sisseloginud kui {{user.alias}}. Logi välja
Sisselogimine ebaõnnestus.

Pole veel kasutajat/unustasid salasõna

news.err.ee

Russian Shaltai Boltai hacker to apply for asylum in Estonia this week
Government unveils forced merger plan for small municipalities
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
Opinion
Ermamaa: The fine art of passing the buck

Admit nothing, blame everyone: those most closely involved in the Ermamaa case don’t need arguments, writes ERR News editor Dario Cavegn.

Alo Lõhmus: The restless Tartu peace treaty

At the time it was signed, the Treaty of Tartu was viewed critically by one local paper, Tallinna Teataja. Its words sound eerily prophetic today as well, finds Alo Lõhmus.

30.01
Jaak Madison: Current citizenship policy is the backbone to national independence
17.01
Opinion digest: Estonia needs hands-on approach to promote foreign trade
16.01
Opinion digest: Hannes Rumm on the yet-unseen reconciliation in the Reform Party
NEWS
Russian Shaltai Boltai hacker to apply for asylum in Estonia this week
Government unveils forced merger plan for small municipalities
President gives interview to Financial Times
09:35
State to appeal ruling against it over Registered Partnership Act
08:31
Estonian president to meet with US vice president
08.02
National Audit Office: Combat readiness, staff, equipment of Estonian Defence Forces has improved
08.02
Information board publishes annual security report
BUSINESS
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
Trade increases again following three years of decline
Major Estonian beverage producer to scale down investments in wake of excise duty hike
08.02
Estonia's 11-month trade balance smallest in Baltics
08.02
Eesti Energia fires up natural gas-powered CHP unit at Iru
08.02
Hanno Tomberg becomes content, program manager at Eesti Meedia
08.02
Kazakh business interested in Estonian shale oil plant technology
Culture
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Feb. 6-12
06.02
Kender trial continues behind closed doors
01.02
1,000 to brave Baltic winter in clothes-optional marathon
30.01
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Jan. 30-Feb. 5
FEATURES
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations
Latest news
16:29
Russian Shaltai Boltai hacker to apply for asylum in Estonia this week
15:36
Government unveils forced merger plan for small municipalities
14:34
Järvi, Kasemaa, Ulfsak win Estonia’s lifetime achievement award for culture
13:35
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
12:31
Trade increases again following three years of decline
11:27
Full list: President of Estonia to bestow state decorations on 113 individuals
10:27
President gives interview to Financial Times
09:35
State to appeal ruling against it over Registered Partnership Act
08:31
Estonian president to meet with US vice president
08.02
Major Estonian beverage producer to scale down investments in wake of excise duty hike
08.02
Estonia's 11-month trade balance smallest in Baltics
08.02
Eesti Energia fires up natural gas-powered CHP unit at Iru
08.02
Hanno Tomberg becomes content, program manager at Eesti Meedia
08.02
National Audit Office: Combat readiness, staff, equipment of Estonian Defence Forces has improved
08.02
Information board publishes annual security report
08.02
Gallery: Estonian, US soldiers on three-day winter march through Northeastern Estonia
08.02
Kazakh business interested in Estonian shale oil plant technology
08.02
Three companies invited to operate ferries Soela, Runö
08.02
Increased gas prices reflect new excise duty
08.02
Estonia to pay damages for failing to adopt implementing legislation for civil partnership law