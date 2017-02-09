January tax revenue up 5.8 percent on year ({{commentsTotal}})

Business

The Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) collected a total of €663.5 million in taxes in January, 5.8 percent more than in January 2016.

The Estonian state received 7.5 percent more social tax, growth in whose receipts has accelerated in recent months, than in January 2016. In December, the declared payroll, which in addition to wages and salaries includes board member and other contractual remuneration, expanded 6.4 percent. The year-to-year rate of growth in average wages was a stable 5.7 percent and the number of employees grew 0.7 percent, the Ministry of Finance reported.

In the past three months, the growth in job numbers has been the greatest in administration and support activities as well as in information and communication — 6.1 and 4.8 percent respectively.

The payroll of the final quarter of the year grew the most — 12.1 percent — in administration and support services as well. Payouts declined, however, in mining and agriculture.

Growth in tax inflow was held back in January by a drop in corporate income tax, of which 30.9 percent less was received than a year ago as a result of reductions of 37 and 32 percent, respectively, in the amount of profit distributed by state-held and private companies.

Of state-held companies, state forest manager RMK and the Port of Tallinn increased their dividend payouts and Eesti Loto and Air Navigation Services became dividend payers, whereas Eesti Energia did not distribute any profit this time.

Value added tax (VAT) receipts totaled €200.8 million, 5.3 percent more than in January 2016. This growth was driven primarily by retail trade, whose nominal growth amounted to 4.7 percent in 2016. VAT payments increased the most in energy and the sale of motor vehicles — by 24.9 and 16.4 percent, respectively. This increase was driven primarily by bigger energy consumption in the energy sector as well as by increased market activity in the sale of motor vehicles.

Excise duty receipts totaled €123.2 million, 27.8 percent more than in January 2016. The inflow of excise duties was influenced significantly by the tax increases taking place in 2017 and the stocking up on goods prior to the planned hikes. The tobacco excise duty was increased in January and alcohol and fuel excise duties, including the duty on motor fuel, at the beginning of February.

The sum total of tobacco excise duty collected in January reflected the peak of accumulation of stocks ahead of the duty increase, with a whole month's worth of additional cigarettes bought by consumers. Stocking up on hard alcohol, meanwhile, began in December and continued in January.

Beginning in March, the receipts for which month reflect amounts sold in February, the inflow of excise duties is expected to drop significantly, depending on the actual size of the stocks previously accumulated.