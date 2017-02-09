news

Six people suspected in case of contraband found on Estonian minesweeper ({{commentsTotal}})

News
News

There are currently six suspects in the criminal case of liquor and tobacco smuggling discovered onboard the Estonian minehunter EML Sakala (M314).

A spokesperson for the Office of the Prosecutor General told BNS that currently six people have been interrogated in connection with the criminal case, adding that all six persons are members of the vessel's crew.

According to the spokesperson, the necessary procedural acts are still ongoing and it is too early to say when the criminal case might reach the prosecutor's office.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by the MTA.

Contraband tobacco, liquor found on board

In November of last year, officers of the Customs Department of the MTA found 56 cases of cigarettes and around 1,000 liters of strong liquor, all of it without revenue stamps, on board the Estonian minehunter Sakala. Officials did not reveal the country of origin of the contraband goods. The MTA was notified about the case by Navy command.

The agency opened an investigation to determine to whom the illegal goods belonged and whether they were dealing with a misdemeanor or a crime. The discovered amount exceeded the maximum limit of a misdemeanor five-fold.

Since there were more than 30 people on the Sakala at the time of the check, it was being investigated to whom the liquor and cigarettes belonged, a spokesperson for the agency told BNS at the time. The main objective of the investigation would be to find out whether a crew member owned contraband liquor and cigarettes in an amount that would make the matter a crime, he explained.

Shortly thereafter, then-Minister of Defence Hannes Hanso accepted the letter of resignation of Navy Capt. Sten Sepper, chief of the Estonian Navy, and the Navy’s leadership granted the transfer request of Lt. Cmdr. Ott Laanemets in connection with the case.

"The Navy chief has decided to resign due to the damage to reputation accompanying the unacceptable event, irrespective of where the opened criminal case and official investigation will lead," said Hanso, adding that an Estonian officer must be prepared to take full responsibility for what is happening within their area of responsibility.

The Estonian minehunter Sakala is part of the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1).

Toimetaja: Aili Vahtla



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
Kommentaare veel ei ole. Ole esimene!
Oled sisseloginud kui {{user.alias}}. Logi välja
Sisselogimine ebaõnnestus.

Pole veel kasutajat/unustasid salasõna

Samal teemal

news.err.ee

Six people suspected in case of contraband found on Estonian minesweeper
January tax revenue up 5.8 percent on year
Russian Shaltai Boltai hacker to apply for asylum in Estonia this week
Opinion
Ermamaa: The fine art of passing the buck

Admit nothing, blame everyone: those most closely involved in the Ermamaa case don’t need arguments, writes ERR News editor Dario Cavegn.

Alo Lõhmus: The restless Tartu peace treaty

At the time it was signed, the Treaty of Tartu was viewed critically by one local paper, Tallinna Teataja. Its words sound eerily prophetic today as well, finds Alo Lõhmus.

30.01
Jaak Madison: Current citizenship policy is the backbone to national independence
17.01
Opinion digest: Estonia needs hands-on approach to promote foreign trade
16.01
Opinion digest: Hannes Rumm on the yet-unseen reconciliation in the Reform Party
NEWS
Six people suspected in case of contraband found on Estonian minesweeper
Russian Shaltai Boltai hacker to apply for asylum in Estonia this week
Government unveils forced merger plan for small municipalities
10:27
President gives interview to Financial Times
09:35
State to appeal ruling against it over Registered Partnership Act
08:31
Estonian president to meet with US vice president
08.02
National Audit Office: Combat readiness, staff, equipment of Estonian Defence Forces has improved
BUSINESS
January tax revenue up 5.8 percent on year
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
Trade increases again following three years of decline
08.02
Major Estonian beverage producer to scale down investments in wake of excise duty hike
08.02
Estonia's 11-month trade balance smallest in Baltics
08.02
Eesti Energia fires up natural gas-powered CHP unit at Iru
08.02
Hanno Tomberg becomes content, program manager at Eesti Meedia
Culture
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Feb. 6-12
06.02
Kender trial continues behind closed doors
01.02
1,000 to brave Baltic winter in clothes-optional marathon
30.01
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Jan. 30-Feb. 5
FEATURES
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
18:08
Six people suspected in case of contraband found on Estonian minesweeper
17:21
January tax revenue up 5.8 percent on year
16:29
Russian Shaltai Boltai hacker to apply for asylum in Estonia this week
15:36
Government unveils forced merger plan for small municipalities
14:34
Järvi, Kasemaa, Ulfsak win Estonia’s lifetime achievement award for culture
13:35
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
12:31
Trade increases again following three years of decline
11:27
Full list: President of Estonia to bestow state decorations on 113 individuals
10:27
President gives interview to Financial Times
09:35
State to appeal ruling against it over Registered Partnership Act
features
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
27.01
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
26.01
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation
18.01
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations
10.01
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology
culture
Järvi, Kasemaa, Ulfsak win Estonia’s lifetime achievement award for culture
06.02
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Feb. 6-12
06.02
Kender trial continues behind closed doors
01.02
1,000 to brave Baltic winter in clothes-optional marathon
30.01
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Jan. 30-Feb. 5
BUSINESS
January tax revenue up 5.8 percent on year
13:35
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
12:31
Trade increases again following three years of decline
08.02
Major Estonian beverage producer to scale down investments in wake of excise duty hike
08.02
Estonia's 11-month trade balance smallest in Baltics
opinion
Ermamaa: The fine art of passing the buck
02.02
Alo Lõhmus: The restless Tartu peace treaty
30.01
Jaak Madison: Current citizenship policy is the backbone to national independence
17.01
Opinion digest: Estonia needs hands-on approach to promote foreign trade
16.01
Opinion digest: Hannes Rumm on the yet-unseen reconciliation in the Reform Party