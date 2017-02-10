Mikser: Best way to defend Estonia's interests is remain true to our values ({{commentsTotal}})

News

In addressing Estonia's foreign policy directions and objectives, Mikser emphasized Estonia remaining true to its values. "An alliance between countries and nations that honor democracy, the rule of law, human values and a world order based on international law and rules offers the best protection for our independence and freedom," ministry spokespeople quoted him as saying.

On the subject of the alliance between Europe and North America, the foreign minister stressed that it has been the backbone of international security and will remain so in the future as well. "While we long to see the continued dedication of the U.S. to its commitments as an ally of Europe, it is also our duty to understand the concerns and expectations of the U.S.," Mikser commented. "As one of the few NATO allies who fulfills the obligations undertaken with respect to military spending, Estonia supports the principle that all allies should endeavor to do the same."

Describing the tasks that the EU must face, Mikser talked about negotiations concerning the U.K.'s leaving the EU that are due to begin soon. According to the Estonian minister, it is important to maintain the unity of the remaining 27 member states of the EU. "Negotiations must not harm the unity of the EU, and the opportunity for close cooperation between the EU and the U.K. must remain," he emphasized, adding that a significant proportion of the negotiations will be held during Estonia's upcoming presidency of the Council of the EU, placing a particular responsibility on Estonia's shoulders to ensure the seamless conduct of the process.

On the subject of said upcoming presidency, which will run from July to December of this year, Mikser noted that Estonia's visibility and influence during its presidency will be greater than ever. "We will focus on innovation, security and developing a digital as well as inclusive Europe," he highlighted.

Addressing the root causes

The Estonian minister also addressed the fight against international terrorism and the conflicts and humanitarian crises in the EU's southern neighborhood. "In addition to participating in international military and peacekeeping missions, we are engaged with our partners with the aim of resolving the migrant crisis and the root causes of international terrorism," he noted, adding that by assisting the countries in distress upon reinforcing the structures necesssary for the functioning of the country and improvement of their sustainability, Estonia is helping create the prerequisites that ensure that people are not forced to leave their hmes in search of a safe and dignified life.

Mikser also addressed the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine as well as sanctions. "The territorial integrity of Ukraine has not been restored; Crimea remains illegally annexed and military action in Eastern Ukraine is ongoing and has escalated in the past few weeks," he noted.

"As long as Russia continues to violate international law and fails to perform the obligations it has undertaken, there can be no discussions regarding the restoration of trust and confidence or a reurn to normal interactions," Mikser continued. "Sanctions must remain in effect until absolute and complete compliance with the Minsk agreements is achieved. The inescapable prerequisite for any dropping of sanctions must be Russia's commitment to the principles of international law and the fulfilling of the obligations it has undertaken. Should Russia further disconnect itself from the fulfillment of these obligations, we must be prepared to toughen these sanctions.