news

Mikser: Best way to defend Estonia's interests is remain true to our values ({{commentsTotal}})

News
News

During the deliberation of foreign policy in his annual address in the Riigikogu, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser focused on Estonia's key foreign policy issues and targets.

In addressing Estonia's foreign policy directions and objectives, Mikser emphasized Estonia remaining true to its values. "An alliance between countries and nations that honor democracy, the rule of law, human values and a world order based on international law and rules offers the best protection for our independence and freedom," ministry spokespeople quoted him as saying.

On the subject of the alliance between Europe and North America, the foreign minister stressed that it has been the backbone of international security and will remain so in the future as well. "While we long to see the continued dedication of the U.S. to its commitments as an ally of Europe, it is also our duty to understand the concerns and expectations of the U.S.," Mikser commented. "As one of the few NATO allies who fulfills the obligations undertaken with respect to military spending, Estonia supports the principle that all allies should endeavor to do the same."

Describing the tasks that the EU must face, Mikser talked about negotiations concerning the U.K.'s leaving the EU that are due to begin soon. According to the Estonian minister, it is important to maintain the unity of the remaining 27 member states of the EU. "Negotiations must not harm the unity of the EU, and the opportunity for close cooperation between the EU and the U.K. must remain," he emphasized, adding that a significant proportion of the negotiations will be held during Estonia's upcoming presidency of the Council of the EU, placing a particular responsibility on Estonia's shoulders to ensure the seamless conduct of the process.

On the subject of said upcoming presidency, which will run from July to December of this year, Mikser noted that Estonia's visibility and influence during its presidency will be greater than ever. "We will focus on innovation, security and developing a digital as well as inclusive Europe," he highlighted.

Addressing the root causes

The Estonian minister also addressed the fight against international terrorism and the conflicts and humanitarian crises in the EU's southern neighborhood. "In addition to participating in international military and peacekeeping missions, we are engaged with our partners with the aim of resolving the migrant crisis and the root causes of international terrorism," he noted, adding that by assisting the countries in distress upon reinforcing the structures necesssary for the functioning of the country and improvement of their sustainability, Estonia is helping create the prerequisites that ensure that people are not forced to leave their hmes in search of a safe and dignified life.

Mikser also addressed the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine as well as sanctions. "The territorial integrity of Ukraine has not been restored; Crimea remains illegally annexed and military action in Eastern Ukraine is ongoing and has escalated in the past few weeks," he noted.

"As long as Russia continues to violate international law and fails to perform the obligations it has undertaken, there can be no discussions regarding the restoration of trust and confidence or a reurn to normal interactions," Mikser continued. "Sanctions must remain in effect until absolute and complete compliance with the Minsk agreements is achieved. The inescapable prerequisite for any dropping of sanctions must be Russia's commitment to the principles of international law and the fulfilling of the obligations it has undertaken. Should Russia further disconnect itself from the fulfillment of these obligations, we must be prepared to toughen these sanctions.

Toimetaja: Aili Vahtla



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
Kommentaare veel ei ole. Ole esimene!
Oled sisseloginud kui {{user.alias}}. Logi välja
Sisselogimine ebaõnnestus.

Pole veel kasutajat/unustasid salasõna

Samal teemal

news.err.ee

Six people suspected in case of contraband found on Estonian minesweeper
January tax revenue up 5.8 percent on year
Russian Shaltai Boltai hacker to apply for asylum in Estonia this week
Opinion
Ermamaa: The fine art of passing the buck

Admit nothing, blame everyone: those most closely involved in the Ermamaa case don’t need arguments, writes ERR News editor Dario Cavegn.

Alo Lõhmus: The restless Tartu peace treaty

At the time it was signed, the Treaty of Tartu was viewed critically by one local paper, Tallinna Teataja. Its words sound eerily prophetic today as well, finds Alo Lõhmus.

30.01
Jaak Madison: Current citizenship policy is the backbone to national independence
17.01
Opinion digest: Estonia needs hands-on approach to promote foreign trade
16.01
Opinion digest: Hannes Rumm on the yet-unseen reconciliation in the Reform Party
NEWS
Six people suspected in case of contraband found on Estonian minesweeper
Russian Shaltai Boltai hacker to apply for asylum in Estonia this week
Government unveils forced merger plan for small municipalities
09.02
Full list: President of Estonia to bestow state decorations on 113 individuals
09.02
President gives interview to Financial Times
09.02
State to appeal ruling against it over Registered Partnership Act
09.02
Estonian president to meet with US vice president
BUSINESS
January tax revenue up 5.8 percent on year
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
Trade increases again following three years of decline
08.02
Major Estonian beverage producer to scale down investments in wake of excise duty hike
08.02
Estonia's 11-month trade balance smallest in Baltics
08.02
Eesti Energia fires up natural gas-powered CHP unit at Iru
08.02
Hanno Tomberg becomes content, program manager at Eesti Meedia
Culture
Järvi, Kasemaa, Ulfsak win Estonia’s lifetime achievement award for culture
06.02
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Feb. 6-12
06.02
Kender trial continues behind closed doors
01.02
1,000 to brave Baltic winter in clothes-optional marathon
FEATURES
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
09:31
Mikser: Best way to defend Estonia's interests is remain true to our values
08:34
President stresses need to preserve unity of countries that think alike
09.02
Six people suspected in case of contraband found on Estonian minesweeper
09.02
January tax revenue up 5.8 percent on year
09.02
Russian Shaltai Boltai hacker to apply for asylum in Estonia this week
09.02
Government unveils forced merger plan for small municipalities
09.02
Järvi, Kasemaa, Ulfsak win Estonia’s lifetime achievement award for culture
09.02
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
09.02
Trade increases again following three years of decline
09.02
Full list: President of Estonia to bestow state decorations on 113 individuals
features
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
27.01
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
26.01
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation
18.01
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations
10.01
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology
culture
Järvi, Kasemaa, Ulfsak win Estonia’s lifetime achievement award for culture
06.02
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Feb. 6-12
06.02
Kender trial continues behind closed doors
01.02
1,000 to brave Baltic winter in clothes-optional marathon
30.01
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Jan. 30-Feb. 5
BUSINESS
January tax revenue up 5.8 percent on year
09.02
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
09.02
Trade increases again following three years of decline
08.02
Major Estonian beverage producer to scale down investments in wake of excise duty hike
08.02
Estonia's 11-month trade balance smallest in Baltics
opinion
Ermamaa: The fine art of passing the buck
02.02
Alo Lõhmus: The restless Tartu peace treaty
30.01
Jaak Madison: Current citizenship policy is the backbone to national independence
17.01
Opinion digest: Estonia needs hands-on approach to promote foreign trade
16.01
Opinion digest: Hannes Rumm on the yet-unseen reconciliation in the Reform Party