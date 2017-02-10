news

Rõivas: Estonia interested in close relationship between UK, EU ({{commentsTotal}})

Vice-President of the Riigikogu Taavi Rõivas met with British officials in charge of overseeing the U.K.'s exit from the EU, otherwise known as Brexit, in London on Thursday.

At the meetings with Secretary of State for Exiting the EU David Davis, Minister of State for Exiting the EU David Jones and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Exiting the EU Lord Bridges of Headley, Rõivas emphasized the importance of continuing cooperation between the EU and the U.K. following Brexit as well.

"We share common values and interests," Rõivas said according to a Riigikogu press release. "Great Britain continues to be an important partner for the EU and Estonia in political, economic and security issues. The UK is also the country leading the policy of strengthening NATO's eastern flank agreed upon last summer.

"For Estonia, it is important that the exit negotiations are smooth and that the pitch of the whole process wouldbe tuned to the right key from the very beginning," he continued. "This lays the foundation for cooperation and trust, and Estonia as the president of the Council of the EU has a great responsibility here. The results of the vote on the bill authorizing Brexit in the House of Commons yesterday show that Prime Minister [Theresa] May's plan to begin exit negotiations in March is realistic."

In a June 23, 2016 referendum, the UK voted to leave the EU. Altogether 33.6 million people, or 72 percent of voters, participated in the referendum.

Editor: Aili Vahtla



