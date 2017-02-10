State to purchase nearly €60 million in large caliber ammunition ({{commentsTotal}})

News

The Estonian government decided on Thursday that the state will purchase a total of nearly €60 million worth of large caliber ammunition over the next three years.

This purchase is an additional investment in the improvement of Estonia's independent defense capacity, on top of the two percent of GDP Estonia continues to dedicate annually to defense spending and the expenses involved in hosting allied soldiers likewise covered by the state, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

According to Minister of Defence Margus Tsahkna (IRL), Estonia already has defense infrastructure and weapons and is in the process of acquiring further heavy weaponry, however today's decision will expedite the purchase of ammunition.

"This is a contribution to the improvement of [Estonia's] independent defense capacity," said Tsahkna. "We must be able to withstand a certain period on our own before larger allied units arrive. Without ammunition this wouldn't be possible."

This meant that Estonia was maintaining peace, the defense minister noted. "The Ministry of Defence's responsibility together with the Estonian Defence Forces is to guarantee proper and capable military reistance if necessary," Tsahkna noted. "This time we won't give in; we won't make any deals. If needed, we are prepared to defend the Estonian state with weapons, however we hope that the deterrence we have in our independent defense capacity and the fact that our allies are actually here is strong enough that Russia will not want to test its force on us and our peace will be maintained. Not one of us is interested in war."