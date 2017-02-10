news

State to purchase nearly €60 million in large caliber ammunition ({{commentsTotal}})

News
News

The Estonian government decided on Thursday that the state will purchase a total of nearly €60 million worth of large caliber ammunition over the next three years.

This purchase is an additional investment in the improvement of Estonia's independent defense capacity, on top of the two percent of GDP Estonia continues to dedicate annually to defense spending and the expenses involved in hosting allied soldiers likewise covered by the state, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

According to Minister of Defence Margus Tsahkna (IRL), Estonia already has defense infrastructure and weapons and is in the process of acquiring further heavy weaponry, however today's decision will expedite the purchase of ammunition.

"This is a contribution to the improvement of [Estonia's] independent defense capacity," said Tsahkna. "We must be able to withstand a certain period on our own before larger allied units arrive. Without ammunition this wouldn't be possible."

This meant that Estonia was maintaining peace, the defense minister noted. "The Ministry of Defence's responsibility together with the Estonian Defence Forces is to guarantee proper and capable military reistance if necessary," Tsahkna noted. "This time we won't give in; we won't make any deals. If needed, we are prepared to defend the Estonian state with weapons, however we hope that the deterrence we have in our independent defense capacity and the fact that our allies are actually here is strong enough that Russia will not want to test its force on us and our peace will be maintained. Not one of us is interested in war."

Editor: Aili Vahtla



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
Kommentaare veel ei ole. Ole esimene!
Oled sisseloginud kui {{user.alias}}. Logi välja
Sisselogimine ebaõnnestus.

Pole veel kasutajat/unustasid salasõna

Related

news.err.ee

Minister proposes streamlining Estonia's parental leave, benefits system
Rõivas: Estonia interested in close relationship between UK, EU
Mikser: Best way to defend Estonia's interests is remain true to our values
Opinion
Ermamaa: The fine art of passing the buck

Admit nothing, blame everyone: those most closely involved in the Ermamaa case don’t need arguments, writes ERR News editor Dario Cavegn.

Alo Lõhmus: The restless Tartu peace treaty

At the time it was signed, the Treaty of Tartu was viewed critically by one local paper, Tallinna Teataja. Its words sound eerily prophetic today as well, finds Alo Lõhmus.

30.01
Jaak Madison: Current citizenship policy is the backbone to national independence
17.01
Opinion digest: Estonia needs hands-on approach to promote foreign trade
16.01
Opinion digest: Hannes Rumm on the yet-unseen reconciliation in the Reform Party
NEWS
Minister proposes streamlining Estonia's parental leave, benefits system
Rõivas: Estonia interested in close relationship between UK, EU
Mikser: Best way to defend Estonia's interests is remain true to our values
08:34
President stresses need to preserve unity of countries that think alike
09.02
Six people suspected in case of contraband found on Estonian minesweeper
09.02
Russian Shaltai Boltai hacker to apply for asylum in Estonia this week
09.02
Government unveils forced merger plan for small municipalities
BUSINESS
January tax revenue up 5.8 percent on year
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
Trade increases again following three years of decline
08.02
Major Estonian beverage producer to scale down investments in wake of excise duty hike
08.02
Estonia's 11-month trade balance smallest in Baltics
08.02
Eesti Energia fires up natural gas-powered CHP unit at Iru
08.02
Hanno Tomberg becomes content, program manager at Eesti Meedia
Culture
Järvi, Kasemaa, Ulfsak win Estonia’s lifetime achievement award for culture
06.02
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Feb. 6-12
06.02
Kender trial continues behind closed doors
01.02
1,000 to brave Baltic winter in clothes-optional marathon
FEATURES
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
13:24
Immunization plan: Hepatitis B vaccination postponed, HPV prevention added
12:38
State to purchase nearly €60 million in large caliber ammunition
11:40
Minister proposes streamlining Estonia's parental leave, benefits system
10:36
Rõivas: Estonia interested in close relationship between UK, EU
09:31
Mikser: Best way to defend Estonia's interests is remain true to our values
08:34
President stresses need to preserve unity of countries that think alike
09.02
Six people suspected in case of contraband found on Estonian minesweeper
09.02
January tax revenue up 5.8 percent on year
09.02
Russian Shaltai Boltai hacker to apply for asylum in Estonia this week
09.02
Government unveils forced merger plan for small municipalities
features
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
27.01
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
26.01
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation
18.01
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations
10.01
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology
culture
Järvi, Kasemaa, Ulfsak win Estonia’s lifetime achievement award for culture
06.02
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Feb. 6-12
06.02
Kender trial continues behind closed doors
01.02
1,000 to brave Baltic winter in clothes-optional marathon
30.01
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Jan. 30-Feb. 5
BUSINESS
January tax revenue up 5.8 percent on year
09.02
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
09.02
Trade increases again following three years of decline
08.02
Major Estonian beverage producer to scale down investments in wake of excise duty hike
08.02
Estonia's 11-month trade balance smallest in Baltics
opinion
Ermamaa: The fine art of passing the buck
02.02
Alo Lõhmus: The restless Tartu peace treaty
30.01
Jaak Madison: Current citizenship policy is the backbone to national independence
17.01
Opinion digest: Estonia needs hands-on approach to promote foreign trade
16.01
Opinion digest: Hannes Rumm on the yet-unseen reconciliation in the Reform Party