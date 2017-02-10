IRL names Andres Metsoja candidate for mayor of Pärnu ({{commentsTotal}})

News

MP Andres Metsoja was unanimously elected the party candidate for mayor of Pärnu at the board meeting of the Suur-Pärnu Division of the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) on Thursday.

"We are heading in to win the elections," the party reported Metsoja as saying. "We will be running in the elections with an ambitious team. With a long-term vision for a united Pärnu County, we wish to strengthen Pärnu as a regionally unifying leading hub on the Baltic coast."

Current Pärnu mayor Romek Kosenkranius is a member of the Reform Party.

Other parties have yet to confirm their candidate for mayor of Pärnu ahead of the local elections taking place this fall.

Last December, representatives of the city of Pärnu, Audru and Paikuse Municipalities signed a merger agreement the result of which will be a local government with a population of 51,000.