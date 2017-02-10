news

Estonian Railways CEO Sulev Loo resigns ({{commentsTotal}})

The supervisory board of Estonian Railways accepted the resignation of CEO Sulev Loo on Friday. Feb. 10, 2017. Source: (Rene Suurkaev/ERR)
Business
Business

The supervisory board of state-owned Estonian Railways (EVR) decided on Friday to accept the resignation of CEO Sulev Loo, who will continue on the job for another three months until his replacement is found.

It was with a heavy heart that the supervisory board decided to accept Loo's resignation, board chairman Priit Rohumaa told BNS. It was agreed that Loo would stay on for three months until a new CEO was found.

According to Rohumaa, Loo apparently wishes to continue working in the transit sector. His vision as chief executive of the railway company had been to pay more and more attention to infrastructure development. "Sulev has said that, above all, he has strong commercial acumen," the supervisory board chair remarked.

"I'm rather commerce-oriented, having worked in logistics chains and trade," Loo said in a press release. "The transit environment in which EVR is operating is strongly influenced by economic policies. In the present-day politically complicated situation, EVR needs a leader fascinated by transit and infrastructure management."

According to Rohumaa, transit is in a sorry state and EVR needs an additional €23 million to cover costs. Around 10 million tons of freight would plug the whole, but as long as this cannot be achieved, the state would have to find the money.

In his words, EVR would need €14 million in a direct subsidy plus a further €9 million through passenger train operator Elron. The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, the Economic Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu and the Ministry of Finance are actively looking for funds, he said.

All of this means that the state-owned railway company must find internal efficiency, which Rohumaa said will be an important task for the next chief executive.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonianewsestonian railwaysrailtransit


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Oled sisseloginud kui {{user.alias}}. Logi välja
Sisselogimine ebaõnnestus.

Pole veel kasutajat/unustasid salasõna

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Railways CEO Sulev Loo resigns
Registered unemployment in Estonia up 9 percent month over month
IRL names Andres Metsoja candidate for mayor of Pärnu
Opinion
Ermamaa: The fine art of passing the buck

Admit nothing, blame everyone: those most closely involved in the Ermamaa case don’t need arguments, writes ERR News editor Dario Cavegn.

Alo Lõhmus: The restless Tartu peace treaty

At the time it was signed, the Treaty of Tartu was viewed critically by one local paper, Tallinna Teataja. Its words sound eerily prophetic today as well, finds Alo Lõhmus.

30.01
Jaak Madison: Current citizenship policy is the backbone to national independence
17.01
Opinion digest: Estonia needs hands-on approach to promote foreign trade
16.01
Opinion digest: Hannes Rumm on the yet-unseen reconciliation in the Reform Party
NEWS
IRL names Andres Metsoja candidate for mayor of Pärnu
Road administration opens Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road
State to purchase nearly €60 million in large caliber ammunition
11:40
Minister proposes streamlining Estonia's parental leave, benefits system
10:36
Rõivas: Estonia interested in close relationship between UK, EU
09:31
Mikser: Best way to defend Estonia's interests is remain true to our values
08:34
President stresses need to preserve unity of countries that think alike
BUSINESS
Estonian Railways CEO Sulev Loo resigns
Registered unemployment in Estonia up 9 percent month over month
January tax revenue up 5.8 percent on year
09.02
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
09.02
Trade increases again following three years of decline
08.02
Major Estonian beverage producer to scale down investments in wake of excise duty hike
08.02
Estonia's 11-month trade balance smallest in Baltics
Culture
Järvi, Kasemaa, Ulfsak win Estonia’s lifetime achievement award for culture
06.02
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Feb. 6-12
06.02
Kender trial continues behind closed doors
01.02
1,000 to brave Baltic winter in clothes-optional marathon
FEATURES
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations
Latest news
18:04
Estonian Railways CEO Sulev Loo resigns
17:09
Estonia recognizes Georgia's efforts to carry out reforms
16:15
Registered unemployment in Estonia up 9 percent month over month
15:12
IRL names Andres Metsoja candidate for mayor of Pärnu
14:19
Road administration opens Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road
13:24
Immunization plan: Hepatitis B vaccination postponed, HPV prevention added
12:38
State to purchase nearly €60 million in large caliber ammunition
11:40
Minister proposes streamlining Estonia's parental leave, benefits system
10:36
Rõivas: Estonia interested in close relationship between UK, EU
09:31
Mikser: Best way to defend Estonia's interests is remain true to our values
08:34
President stresses need to preserve unity of countries that think alike
09.02
Six people suspected in case of contraband found on Estonian minesweeper
09.02
January tax revenue up 5.8 percent on year
09.02
Russian Shaltai Boltai hacker to apply for asylum in Estonia this week
09.02
Government unveils forced merger plan for small municipalities
09.02
Järvi, Kasemaa, Ulfsak win Estonia’s lifetime achievement award for culture
09.02
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
09.02
Trade increases again following three years of decline
09.02
Full list: President of Estonia to bestow state decorations on 113 individuals
09.02
President gives interview to Financial Times