Defense council discusses Estonia's readiness for arrival of NATO forces

At the opening of a new building for allied troops in Tapa in spring 2016. Source: (mil.ee)
The National Defence Council gathered on Friday at the invitation of President Kersti Kaljulaid to discuss the NATO contingent arriving in Estonia this spring.

At the meeting, Minister of Defence Margus Tsahkna and Chief of the Estonian Defence Forces Lt. Gen. Riho Terras provided an overview of the arrival of the troops in accordance with what was decided by the alliance at last year's Warsaw Summit.

"The arrival of allied forces and our preparations for this are on schedule, and I acknowledge all who have contributed to that," Kaljulaid said.

The president added that it is clear that the arrival of more than 1,000 allied soldiers will be a great challenge, especially during the first year, and so Estonia would have to be ready to react to possible surprises. "I believe that we will soon see different malicious information operations, false news and other actions, the aim of which is to cause confusion and spread false information," she noted, adding that she advised taking a critical approach to all "sensations."

According to the Estonian head of state, the arrival of the NATO battalion-sized contingent this spring will strengthen Estonia's deterrence considerably. "But deterrence will never be complete," she continued. "It must correspond with the actual danger assessment and when the security environment changes, deterrence must be adjusted. This work will continue after the allies have arrived as well."

The National Defence Council is an advisory body to the President of the Republic. It consists of the president of the Riigikogu, the prime minister, the chairman of the Riigikogu’s National Defence Committee, the chairman of the Riigikogu’s Foreign Affairs Committee, the chief of staff of the Estonian Defence Forces, and seven ministers of the government.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

