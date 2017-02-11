news

Minister: Defense industry should be part of Estonia's defense capability

Milrem's Themis system at an exhibition. Source: (Milrem)
Minister of Defence Margus Tsahkna introduced Estonia's code of practice of developing the country's defense industry for 2017-2019 on Friday, stressing that the defense industry must be a strong part of Estonia's defense capability.

"It is important that defense technologies developed here create an advantage for Estonian soliders on the battleground, and that Estonian companies help maintain and update the equipment and technology of the Estonian defense forces," Tsahkna said.

According to the minister, every specialist that works in the defense industry is a direct contribution to Estonia's defense capability during both peace- and wartime. "The defense industry is part of Estonia's broad-based national defense and developing it increases the country's defense capability," Tsahkna noted. "Our goal is for Estonia to be internationally competitive, focused on export and create additional value. A trustworthy partner to the state during peacetime, time of crisis and wartime."

The code of practice introduced on Friday includes different measures for developing the defense industry as a growing branch of the economy. For instance, it focuses on modernizing legislation connected to weaponry and ammunition.

The Ministry of Defence is to raise the budget for supporting the defense industry to €800,000 per year by 2018.

In the future, the Estonian Defence Forces are to strengthen cooperation with defense industry enterprises by being involved in the testing and developing of products.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

