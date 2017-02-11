Estonia supports Moldova's endeavors to further tie itself with EU

News

Estonian Deputy Minister of EU Affairs Matti Maasikas affirmed to Moldova's Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and European Integration Daniela Morari that Estonia supports Moldova's endeavors to further tie itself with the EU.

At their meeting in Tallinn on Friday, Maasikas noted that Moldova has adopted a reform plan to implement the association agreement and expand the free trade agreement concluded with the EU and stressed that the country must take their fulfillment seriously.

"In order to achieve the desired results, it is necessary to be concrete and know what is being wished for and what is real," Maasikas was quoted by spokespeople as saying. "When negotiating with the EU, one must always be well-prepared and ambitious, but at the same time, the need for a balanced approach must be taken into account, as like all other fields of the EU's common foreign policy, the Eastern Partnership also needs the consensus of member states to make decisions."

According to Maasikas, it would be a welcome thing if countries that have associated with the EU and Eastern Partnership countries cooperated more closely and would set new goals together.