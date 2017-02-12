Alarm Center to introduce crisis information line

News

Specialists of the Ministry of Interior as well as the Alarm Center are working on a national information line that could be used during large-scale crises.

Director of the Alarm Center, Janek Laev, said on Friday that at their initiative, a work group of experts had come up with a model for a national crisis information line.



According to Interior Minister Andres Anvelt (SDE), the line would be used in national crisis situations, for example big floods or a great national tragedy, like the sinking of the cruise ferry Estonia in 1994. “Fortunately nothing of such a scale has happened in recent years,” Anvelt added.



Laev said that such an information line could accept hundreds of calls during a crisis, and thus allow to provide all of Estonia’s residents with urgent and necessary information in times of crisis.



The Alarm Center receives emergency calls and coordinates the appropriate response between different authorities, like the police, the fire brigade, and ambulance centers.