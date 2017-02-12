news

Alarm Center to introduce crisis information line ({{commentsTotal}})

The Alarm Center in Tallinn. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
News
News

Specialists of the Ministry of Interior as well as the Alarm Center are working on a national information line that could be used during large-scale crises.

Director of the Alarm Center, Janek Laev, said on Friday that at their initiative, a work group of experts had come up with a model for a national crisis information line.

 


According to Interior Minister Andres Anvelt (SDE), the line would be used in national crisis situations, for example big floods or a great national tragedy, like the sinking of the cruise ferry Estonia in 1994. “Fortunately nothing of such a scale has happened in recent years,” Anvelt added.

 


Laev said that such an information line could accept hundreds of calls during a crisis, and thus allow to provide all of Estonia’s residents with urgent and necessary information in times of crisis.

 


The Alarm Center receives emergency calls and coordinates the appropriate response between different authorities, like the police, the fire brigade, and ambulance centers.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

alarm centercrisisdisaster


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Oled sisseloginud kui {{user.alias}}. Logi välja
Sisselogimine ebaõnnestus.

Pole veel kasutajat/unustasid salasõna

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia supports Moldova's endeavors to further tie itself with EU
Minister: Defense industry should be part of Estonia's defense capability
Defense council discusses Estonia's readiness for arrival of NATO forces
Opinion
Ermamaa: The fine art of passing the buck

Admit nothing, blame everyone: those most closely involved in the Ermamaa case don’t need arguments, writes ERR News editor Dario Cavegn.

Alo Lõhmus: The restless Tartu peace treaty

At the time it was signed, the Treaty of Tartu was viewed critically by one local paper, Tallinna Teataja. Its words sound eerily prophetic today as well, finds Alo Lõhmus.

30.01
Jaak Madison: Current citizenship policy is the backbone to national independence
17.01
Opinion digest: Estonia needs hands-on approach to promote foreign trade
16.01
Opinion digest: Hannes Rumm on the yet-unseen reconciliation in the Reform Party
NEWS
Estonia supports Moldova's endeavors to further tie itself with EU
Defense council discusses Estonia's readiness for arrival of NATO forces
Tõnis Kõiv appointed secretary general of Reform Party
10.02
IRL names Andres Metsoja candidate for mayor of Pärnu
10.02
Road administration opens Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road
10.02
Immunization plan: Hepatitis B vaccination postponed, HPV prevention added
10.02
State to purchase nearly €60 million in large caliber ammunition
BUSINESS
Minister: Defense industry should be part of Estonia's defense capability
Estonian Railways CEO Sulev Loo resigns
Registered unemployment in Estonia up 9 percent month over month
09.02
January tax revenue up 5.8 percent on year
09.02
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
09.02
Trade increases again following three years of decline
08.02
Major Estonian beverage producer to scale down investments in wake of excise duty hike
Culture
Järvi, Kasemaa, Ulfsak win Estonia’s lifetime achievement award for culture
06.02
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Feb. 6-12
06.02
Kender trial continues behind closed doors
01.02
1,000 to brave Baltic winter in clothes-optional marathon
FEATURES
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
10:56
Alarm Center to introduce crisis information line
11.02
Estonia supports Moldova's endeavors to further tie itself with EU
11.02
Estonia's minimum wage highest among eastern EU states
11.02
Minister: Defense industry should be part of Estonia's defense capability
11.02
Defense council discusses Estonia's readiness for arrival of NATO forces
11.02
Tõnis Kõiv appointed secretary general of Reform Party
10.02
Estonian Railways CEO Sulev Loo resigns
10.02
Estonia recognizes Georgia's efforts to carry out reforms
10.02
Registered unemployment in Estonia up 9 percent month over month
10.02
IRL names Andres Metsoja candidate for mayor of Pärnu
features
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
27.01
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
26.01
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation
18.01
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations
10.01
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology
culture
Järvi, Kasemaa, Ulfsak win Estonia’s lifetime achievement award for culture
06.02
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Feb. 6-12
06.02
Kender trial continues behind closed doors
01.02
1,000 to brave Baltic winter in clothes-optional marathon
30.01
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Jan. 30-Feb. 5
BUSINESS
Estonia's minimum wage highest among eastern EU states
11.02
Minister: Defense industry should be part of Estonia's defense capability
10.02
Estonian Railways CEO Sulev Loo resigns
10.02
Registered unemployment in Estonia up 9 percent month over month
09.02
January tax revenue up 5.8 percent on year
opinion
Ermamaa: The fine art of passing the buck
02.02
Alo Lõhmus: The restless Tartu peace treaty
30.01
Jaak Madison: Current citizenship policy is the backbone to national independence
17.01
Opinion digest: Estonia needs hands-on approach to promote foreign trade
16.01
Opinion digest: Hannes Rumm on the yet-unseen reconciliation in the Reform Party