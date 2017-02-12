Estonian delegation familiarizes with Malta’s communication organization

News

The communication network team for Estonia’s upcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union visited Malta this week, where they familiarized with the local communication organization.

Malta took over the presidency from Slovakia last month, and will hand it on to Estonia at the end of June this year. Estonia has had to speed up its preparations considerably, after last year’s Brexit referendum led to the United Kingdom’s relinquishing of its own turn, and Estonia’s was moved forward by six months.

“Our presidency will start on July 1 after Malta’s,” the Ministry of Culture said on Facebook. “This significant and responsible role to run the EU’s political calendar for six months will bring more attention to Estonia and needs thorough preparation. Just like Malta, we are one of the EU’s smallest countries, therefore we have lots of valuable things to learn from Malta’s experience,” the ministry wrote.

The ministry is contributing several members to the communication team of Estonia’s EU presidency efforts.