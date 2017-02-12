news

Estonian delegation familiarizes with Malta’s communication organization ({{commentsTotal}})

Maltese flags. Estonian representatives are visiting colleagues in Malta to learn how they are running their EU presidency this year. Source: (Reuters/Scanpix)
News
News

The communication network team for Estonia’s upcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union visited Malta this week, where they familiarized with the local communication organization.

Malta took over the presidency from Slovakia last month, and will hand it on to Estonia at the end of June this year. Estonia has had to speed up its preparations considerably, after last year’s Brexit referendum led to the United Kingdom’s relinquishing of its own turn, and Estonia’s was moved forward by six months.

“Our presidency will start on July 1 after Malta’s,” the Ministry of Culture said on Facebook. “This significant and responsible role to run the EU’s political calendar for six months will bring more attention to Estonia and needs thorough preparation. Just like Malta, we are one of the EU’s smallest countries, therefore we have lots of valuable things to learn from Malta’s experience,” the ministry wrote.

The ministry is contributing several members to the communication team of Estonia’s EU presidency efforts.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

maltaeu presidency


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Oled sisseloginud kui {{user.alias}}. Logi välja
Sisselogimine ebaõnnestus.

Pole veel kasutajat/unustasid salasõna

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia supports Moldova's endeavors to further tie itself with EU
Estonia's minimum wage highest among eastern EU states
Minister: Defense industry should be part of Estonia's defense capability
Opinion
Ermamaa: The fine art of passing the buck

Admit nothing, blame everyone: those most closely involved in the Ermamaa case don’t need arguments, writes ERR News editor Dario Cavegn.

Alo Lõhmus: The restless Tartu peace treaty

At the time it was signed, the Treaty of Tartu was viewed critically by one local paper, Tallinna Teataja. Its words sound eerily prophetic today as well, finds Alo Lõhmus.

30.01
Jaak Madison: Current citizenship policy is the backbone to national independence
17.01
Opinion digest: Estonia needs hands-on approach to promote foreign trade
16.01
Opinion digest: Hannes Rumm on the yet-unseen reconciliation in the Reform Party
NEWS
Estonia supports Moldova's endeavors to further tie itself with EU
Defense council discusses Estonia's readiness for arrival of NATO forces
Tõnis Kõiv appointed secretary general of Reform Party
10.02
IRL names Andres Metsoja candidate for mayor of Pärnu
10.02
Road administration opens Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road
10.02
Immunization plan: Hepatitis B vaccination postponed, HPV prevention added
10.02
State to purchase nearly €60 million in large caliber ammunition
BUSINESS
Estonia's minimum wage highest among eastern EU states
Minister: Defense industry should be part of Estonia's defense capability
Estonian Railways CEO Sulev Loo resigns
10.02
Registered unemployment in Estonia up 9 percent month over month
09.02
January tax revenue up 5.8 percent on year
09.02
Number of foreign tourist visits to Estonia climbs 4 percent in 2016
09.02
Trade increases again following three years of decline
Culture
Järvi, Kasemaa, Ulfsak win Estonia’s lifetime achievement award for culture
06.02
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Feb. 6-12
06.02
Kender trial continues behind closed doors
01.02
1,000 to brave Baltic winter in clothes-optional marathon
FEATURES
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
12:09
Estonian delegation familiarizes with Malta’s communication organization
10:56
Alarm Center to introduce crisis information line
11.02
Estonia supports Moldova's endeavors to further tie itself with EU
11.02
Estonia's minimum wage highest among eastern EU states
11.02
Minister: Defense industry should be part of Estonia's defense capability
11.02
Defense council discusses Estonia's readiness for arrival of NATO forces
11.02
Tõnis Kõiv appointed secretary general of Reform Party
10.02
Estonian Railways CEO Sulev Loo resigns
10.02
Estonia recognizes Georgia's efforts to carry out reforms
10.02
Registered unemployment in Estonia up 9 percent month over month
features
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
27.01
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
26.01
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation
18.01
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations
10.01
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology
culture
Järvi, Kasemaa, Ulfsak win Estonia’s lifetime achievement award for culture
06.02
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Feb. 6-12
06.02
Kender trial continues behind closed doors
01.02
1,000 to brave Baltic winter in clothes-optional marathon
30.01
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Jan. 30-Feb. 5
BUSINESS
Estonia's minimum wage highest among eastern EU states
11.02
Minister: Defense industry should be part of Estonia's defense capability
10.02
Estonian Railways CEO Sulev Loo resigns
10.02
Registered unemployment in Estonia up 9 percent month over month
09.02
January tax revenue up 5.8 percent on year
opinion
Ermamaa: The fine art of passing the buck
02.02
Alo Lõhmus: The restless Tartu peace treaty
30.01
Jaak Madison: Current citizenship policy is the backbone to national independence
17.01
Opinion digest: Estonia needs hands-on approach to promote foreign trade
16.01
Opinion digest: Hannes Rumm on the yet-unseen reconciliation in the Reform Party