Government supports misdemeanor procedure reform

Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (IRL). Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
The government supported a proposed reform of the misdemeanor procedure this week. The changed procedure would make it possible to fine fewer people in the future, and to better correct the behavior of those who commit dangerous misdemeanors.

The reform was based on three important principles, Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (IRL) was quoted in a press release. “We want to punish people less with fines, influence those the most who commit more dangerous misdemeanors, and make the misdemeanor procedure more effective and economical,” Reinsalu said.

The changes include reducing the number of punishable misdemeanors. For instance, in the future police officers will be able to issue verbal warnings, and not enter less dangerous misdemeanors into the criminal records database. In addition, fewer minors are to be fined.

“Nearly half of Estonia’s residents have an entry in the criminal records database because violations such as driving with a broken rear registration plate lamp, or crossing the road in the wrong place can result in an entry. Such punishment is not proportional or sensible,” Interior Minister Andres Anvelt (SDE) said, adding that it was sometimes more effective to just talk to people.

In cases where punishing an individual couldn’t be avoided, the new system would help reduce the time it takes to write a misdemeanor report from 20 minutes to just five minutes.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Estonia supports Moldova's endeavors to further tie itself with EU
Estonia's minimum wage highest among eastern EU states
Opinion
Ermamaa: The fine art of passing the buck

Admit nothing, blame everyone: those most closely involved in the Ermamaa case don’t need arguments, writes ERR News editor Dario Cavegn.

Alo Lõhmus: The restless Tartu peace treaty

At the time it was signed, the Treaty of Tartu was viewed critically by one local paper, Tallinna Teataja. Its words sound eerily prophetic today as well, finds Alo Lõhmus.

30.01
Jaak Madison: Current citizenship policy is the backbone to national independence
17.01
Opinion digest: Estonia needs hands-on approach to promote foreign trade
16.01
Opinion digest: Hannes Rumm on the yet-unseen reconciliation in the Reform Party
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations
