ERR's new News Building in facts and figures
Since the beginning of the new year, ERR has been in the process of gradually moving into the broadcasting company's newly-renovated old Radio Building, which has been renamed the News Building.
<div class="infogram-embed" data-id="eng_news_building" data-type="interactive" data-title="ENG_News Building"></div><script>!function(e,t,n,s){var i="InfogramEmbeds",o=e.getElementsByTagName(t),d=o[0],a=/^http:/.test(e.location)?"http:":"https:";if(/^\/{2}/.test(s)&&(s=a+s),window[i]&&window[i].initialized)window[i].process&&window[i].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var r=e.createElement(t);r.async=1,r.id=n,r.src=s,d.parentNode.insertBefore(r,d)}}(document,"script","infogram-async","//e.infogr.am/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js");</script>
Editor: Aili Vahtla