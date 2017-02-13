Changes to e-tax declaration announced

News

The Tax and Customs board announced changes to the declaration procedure on Monday, some of which apply immediately, others starting next year.

The changes include the following:

If a private owner of an apartment rents it out to another private individual, the owner has to declare the rent income as part of their annual income themselves.

While in the past the full amount of rent income was taxed, this has now been reduced to 80 percent. At the same time, the Tax Board would like to remind everyone with a home loan that they need to send in documentation about their interest payments through their Internet bank themselves.

Starting this year, the cost of driving lessons towards an A or B category driver’s licence (for a motorcycle or car) can no longer be deducted from tax. The same goes for the cost of other further education courses taken by adults.

Another change concerns notifications about missing documentation. While in the past, anyone submitting documents or data to the Tax Board heard back from them about potential missing documents with a delay, this will now get displayed immediately.

While this year the Tax Board’s e-services can still be accessed with bank codes, this won’t be the case anymore next year. Access via ID card or Mobile-ID is considered substantially safer, which is why the bank link based on codes will no longer be available.

This year’s round of tax declarations for individuals starts on Feb. 15 and finishes on Mar. 31.

Support for low incomes

After an individual has submitted their income tax declaration, the Tax Board then calculates whether or not they are eligible for low income support. An annual income below €7,817 qualifies, in which case the e-services portal of the Tax Board will automatically display an additional application form.

Those eligible can apply for support until Mar. 31, which will then be transferred to the applicant’s account in case their claim could be confirmed. If an individual’s income is subject to an ongoing liquidation procedure, any changes arising from this will be made before the money is transferred.

Any applicant can follow the support application procedure online. The calculation is based on the applicant’s total income, not just their salary.