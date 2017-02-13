Culture.ee's weekly recommendations, Valentine's edition: Feb. 13-19

Culture

A selection of cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by culture.ee: "This week’s recommendations include some nice ideas for Valentine’s Day, but not all of the tips are actually about love. Have a look and find out!"

Ongoing - Sunday, March 5

Links to the World: Vito Acconci

Tartu Art Museum, Tartu

The exhibit shows the video "Two Cover Studies" (1970) by acclaimed American artist Vito Acconci (1940-). The display is in dialogue with Anna-Stina Treumund’s personal exhibition "M’s Wet Dream." The exhibited work is a characteristic example of Acconci’s practice at the time and provides an additional viewpoint to the topics of gender equality and power raised by Treumund’s exhibit.

Ongoing - Sunday, March 12

Winter Jazz 2017

Various locations, Estonia

Winter Jazz, the winter concert season of Jazzkaar, will delight listeners from Feb. 10 through March 12 with a total of 14 concerts in Tallinn, Viljandi, Tartu, Otepää and Haapsalu.

Ongoing - Sunday, March 12

Exhibit "Breathing and Ringing"

Vana-Võromaa Culture Chamber, Võru

The exhibit, a joint project by the Museum of Natural History of the University of Tartu and the Estonian Museum of Theatre and Music introduces the connections, similarities and differences between nature and music.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Valentine's Day concert with Sigrid Kuulmann-Martin (violin), Marko Martin (piano), co-executive Pille Lill (soprano)

Elva Town Hall

Sigrid is a laureate-prizewinner of the International H. Eller Violinist Contest and many other competitions and has performed as a soloist and chamber musician in multiple European and Scandinavian countries. Marko Martin has taken part in multiple master classes and has performed as a piano soloist before many orchestras and given concerts in many foreign concert halls.

Auteur Cinema #38: "Picnic at Hanging Rock"

Cinema Sõprus, Tallinn

The genre of Peter Weir's "Picnic at Hanging Rock," the most important auteur of Australian cinema, could be defined as "poetic love and horror film." "Picnic at Hanging Rock" has been named the most important work of Australian cinema by film critics worldwide since its completion.

Valentine's Day Jazz Evening

Tartu City Museum

Tartu City Museum invites all jazz lovers to the concert of Kristiina Päss and Kaisa Kuslapuu. Kristiina is a musician who grew up in the middle of the forests and springs of Valga County, seeking a balance between jazz music and the sounds of nature with the rich timbre of her voice and bold improvisations. Kaisa, who hails from Southeastern Estonia, loves to surround herself with creative tasks, be it a new song, lyrics or an arrangement for an ensemble.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 - Friday, Feb. 24

Tallinn Old Town Foodfest

Tallinn Old Town

This year, six top chefs from six renowned Old Town restaurants have been challenged to cook a delicious three-course meal that includes ingredients voted for by the Estonian public. Using their creative skill and flair, these six top chefs will create a selection of dishes that will reflect their own respective culinary style and passions.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

ENSO matinee concert: Mozart and Paris

Estonia Concert Hall, Tallinn

Jean-Efflam Bavouzet (piano), Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (ERSO); conductor Arvo Volmer; Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 19 in F major, K. 459. Symphony No. 31 in D major, "Paris Symphony."

One of the most engaging pianists of his generation, the multi-award winning Bavouzet has worked regularly with conductors such as Pierre Boulez, Sir Andrew Davis, Vladimir Jurowski, Vasily Petrenko, Daniele Gatti, Valery Gergiev, Neeme Järvi, Andris Nelsons, Ivan Fischer and many more.

The New Orchestra, "Love Story"

Nordea Concert Hall, Tallinn

On Feb. 15, the New Orchestra of the St. Petersburg Symphony Orchestra willl premiere a new program, "Love Story," onstage at the Nordea Concert Hall in Tallinn.

Friday, Feb. 17

Helin-Mari Arder and Andy Fite

Haapsalu Community Centre

Helin-Mari Arder is one of the most active and creative singers in Estonia. Her repertoire is diverse, including French chansons, Brazilian bossanovas, spiritual songs, jazz classics as well as original works both of her own and by other Estonian composers. Her collaboration with American singer-composer-guitarist Andy Fite began in 2007. With their different personalities, the two musicians complement each other very well. The core of the joint concert consists of Fite’s original works, rendered with Arder as exciting duets.

Friday, Feb. 17 - Sunday, Feb. 19

Student Theatre Days

University of Tartu Viljandi Culture Academy

Student and amateur theater groups both from Estonia and abroad will participate in the Viljandi festival. During the three-day festival, performances will be supplemented by theater-related workshops and festival clubs as well.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Puppet theater festival "Live World of Inanimate Things"

NPO Von Glehni Teater, Tallinn

On Feb. 18, puppet theaters from Tallinn, Viljandi, Pärnu, Kehra and Kaunas will perform in Von Glehn Theatre in the center of Tallinn's Nõmme District. The versatile festival program offers something to watch, think about and do for children and adults alike.

Boris Eifman's ballet "Rodin"

Nordea Concert Hall, Tallinn

Boris Eifman’s ballet "Rodin" tells the story of the life and work of two great sculptors: Auguste Rodin and his disciple, mistress and muse Camille Claudel.

"The ballet world in search of a major choreographer need search no more. He is Boris Eifman..." — Anna Kisselgoff, The New York Times

Sunday, Feb. 19

Palace music concert series

Kadriorg Palace, Tallinn

Kadriorg Palace is hosting a chamber music concert series on Sundays at 5 p.m. This Sunday's program, featuring Nikos Spanatis (contratenor, Greece) and Ensemble Floridante (Estonia), will include works by Bach, Vivaldi and Händel.

This post originally appeared on the Culture critics' blog at culture.ee.