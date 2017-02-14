Unemployment Insurance Fund’s managers paid €27,000 in bonuses

Business

The managers of the state’s Unemployment Insurance Fund were paid €26,875 in bonuses in 2016 for the business result of the fund for the preceding year. CEO Meelis Paavel received €9,000.

Management members Erik Aas and Pille Liimal each received €7,800, and their colleague Reelika Leetmaa another €2,275, paper Õhtuleht wrote on Monday.

The bonuses paid out are set by the fund’s supervisory council and based on the level of achievement of the aims set out by its strategic development plan. An example the paper mentioned is the amount of registered unemployed that were helped back into gainful employment, which at 60.4 percent had been higher in 2015 as the 57.1 percent the development plan originally aimed for.

Another example was the amount of long-term unemployed who were brought back into the labor market again, which at 92 percent had been 2 percent higher than projected.

According to the Unemployment Insurance Fund’s public relations manager, Erko Vanatalu, bonuses to be paid out for the 2016 business result will be decided after the fund presents its annual report in spring.