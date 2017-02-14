news

Russia implements import ban against most EU food industry companies ({{commentsTotal}})

Estonian meat products at a supermarket. Photo is illustrative. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
Business
Business

The Russian Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service (Rosselkhoznadzor) has taken most EU food industry companies, including Estonian companies, off of its list of businesses that have permission to export their goods to Russia.

Companies that have not exported goods to Russia in more than three years were taken off of the list. A total of 500 European companies were removed from the list, Estonian Veterinary and Food Board (VTA) Deputy Director General Olev Kalda told BNS.

The Russian food safety authority justified its move by saying that the companies in question have not exported their goods to Russia for a long time and therefore it is necessary to confirm that their food safety measures correspond with Russia's requirements, the VTA said.

Companies that have exported goods to Russia in the past 18 months were allowed to keep their permits. According to Kalda, there was one sch company in Estonia.

The European Commission has sent a letter to the Rosselkhoznadzor in which it demanded that the unreasoned restrictions be lifted.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

russiafoodbans


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Russia implements import ban against most EU food industry companies
Several ministers running in local government elections
No major changes in Estonia's labor market in 2016
Opinion
Ermamaa: The fine art of passing the buck

Admit nothing, blame everyone: those most closely involved in the Ermamaa case don’t need arguments, writes ERR News editor Dario Cavegn.

Alo Lõhmus: The restless Tartu peace treaty

At the time it was signed, the Treaty of Tartu was viewed critically by one local paper, Tallinna Teataja. Its words sound eerily prophetic today as well, finds Alo Lõhmus.

30.01
Jaak Madison: Current citizenship policy is the backbone to national independence
17.01
Opinion digest: Estonia needs hands-on approach to promote foreign trade
16.01
Opinion digest: Hannes Rumm on the yet-unseen reconciliation in the Reform Party
NEWS
Several ministers running in local government elections
Administrative reform to cut number of local council seats by half
Prime Minister Ratas: Next goal of EU should be free movement of data
13.02
Repinski articles win investigative journalism award
13.02
Changes to e-tax declaration announced
13.02
Saaremaa ferry needs extra departures, passengers want tighter schedule
13.02
Nearly 30,000 teenagers, young adults in Estonia not in school, unemployed
BUSINESS
Russia implements import ban against most EU food industry companies
No major changes in Estonia's labor market in 2016
Unemployment Insurance Fund’s managers paid €27,000 in bonuses
13.02
Supreme Court rejects Väinamere Liinid appeal
13.02
Simson: Astravyets nuclear plant must adhere to highest safety standards
13.02
European Commission adjusts Estonia's 2017 economic growth forecast
13.02
Supervisory board names executive board of future Coop bank
Culture
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations, Valentine's edition: Feb. 13-19
13.02
Band with Estonian guitarist wins Grammy for best country album
09.02
Järvi, Kasemaa, Ulfsak win Estonia’s lifetime achievement award for culture
06.02
21 saunas in five hours at the 2017 European Sauna Marathon
FEATURES
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations
Latest news
13:10
Minister: Estonia's tax burden to increase to 35.8 percent in 2018
12:16
Russia implements import ban against most EU food industry companies
11:31
Economic affairs committee chairman calls for creation of 'Team Estonia'
11:02
Several ministers running in local government elections
10:07
No major changes in Estonia's labor market in 2016
09:27
Unemployment Insurance Fund’s managers paid €27,000 in bonuses
09:00
Administrative reform to cut number of local council seats by half
08:33
Prime Minister Ratas: Next goal of EU should be free movement of data
13.02
Repinski articles win investigative journalism award
13.02
Supreme Court rejects Väinamere Liinid appeal
13.02
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations, Valentine's edition: Feb. 13-19
13.02
Simson: Astravyets nuclear plant must adhere to highest safety standards
13.02
European Commission adjusts Estonia's 2017 economic growth forecast
13.02
Supervisory board names executive board of future Coop bank
13.02
Band with Estonian guitarist wins Grammy for best country album
13.02
Changes to e-tax declaration announced
13.02
Saaremaa ferry needs extra departures, passengers want tighter schedule
13.02
Nearly 30,000 teenagers, young adults in Estonia not in school, unemployed
13.02
Simplified tax declaration for rideshare drivers becoming popular
13.02
Gallery: ERR's new News Building in facts, figures and pictures