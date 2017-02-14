Russia implements import ban against most EU food industry companies

Business

The Russian Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service (Rosselkhoznadzor) has taken most EU food industry companies, including Estonian companies, off of its list of businesses that have permission to export their goods to Russia.

Companies that have not exported goods to Russia in more than three years were taken off of the list. A total of 500 European companies were removed from the list, Estonian Veterinary and Food Board (VTA) Deputy Director General Olev Kalda told BNS.

The Russian food safety authority justified its move by saying that the companies in question have not exported their goods to Russia for a long time and therefore it is necessary to confirm that their food safety measures correspond with Russia's requirements, the VTA said.

Companies that have exported goods to Russia in the past 18 months were allowed to keep their permits. According to Kalda, there was one sch company in Estonia.

The European Commission has sent a letter to the Rosselkhoznadzor in which it demanded that the unreasoned restrictions be lifted.