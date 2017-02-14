news

Economic affairs committee chairman calls for creation of 'Team Estonia' ({{commentsTotal}})

Aivar Kokk (IRL). Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
Business
Business

Chairman of the Riigikogu’s Economic Affairs Committee Aivar Kokk (IRL) recommends to create a so-called "Team Estonia." The mission of this unit, likely to be modeled on the similarly built Team Finnland across the gulf, would be to promote the Estonian industry and logistics sector abroad.

“The turnover of the logistics sector in Estonia has decreased by a factor of four compared to 2006,” Kokk said. “Creating conditions for business that are competitive with those in the neighboring countries, some 10 percent growth in the transit sector would mean a great economic gain for the state, and increase our export capacity more broadly,” he added.

Kokk said that today Estonia faced a situation where in the coming years, the state would need to subsidize the railway with up to €23 million a year.

Team Estonia would work to find freight volumes for Estonia’s existing and future transport networks as well as promote the production of its industry concentrating on sustainable energy production, Kokk said. As a first step towards establishing it, a meeting with state railway company AS Eesti Raudtee as well as businesses active in the Estonian transit sector is planned for March.

The clear aim of the meeting was to find a way to better sell Estonian transit services abroad, Kokk said.

Sulling: Minister in charge of developing foreign trade would make more sense

Former minister of trade and entrepreneurship, Anne Sulling (Reform), wrote in a comment in January this year that Finland had consolidated its efforts in foreign trade, foreign investment, and tourism in a state-owned company, Finpro.

A bit like Enterprise Estonia, Finpro employs 240 people, 31 of which work abroad. Its representatives are embassy residents and have clear targets in terms of developing foreign trade with the country they are in. To involve the ambassadors more, they are included in the responsibility to realize the company’s targets.

Team Finland, which brings all of the state’s related efforts together, coordinates all of this, supporting exporters, attracting foreign investors, and marketing Finland internationally. This is directed from the office of the prime minister, and hence given top priority.

Sulling wrote that there were people in Estonia that thought the model should be copied, and a Team Estonia created. Sulling herself suggested a different approach, quoting a Team Finland representative who told her that their aim, namely the consolidation of state efforts, was Estonia’s starting point. Enterprise Estonia was already taking care of that.

But if Estonia had a minister in charge of developing foreign trade, who could better direct Enterprise Estonia and coordinate efforts among the members of the government, parliament, and other institutions, then an independent structure beyond the existing one wouldn’t be needed, Sulling wrote.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

exportsteam estoniaeconomic affairs committeeriigikogu


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Economic affairs committee chairman calls for creation of 'Team Estonia'
No major changes in Estonia's labor market in 2016
Unemployment Insurance Fund’s managers paid €27,000 in bonuses
Opinion
Ermamaa: The fine art of passing the buck

Admit nothing, blame everyone: those most closely involved in the Ermamaa case don’t need arguments, writes ERR News editor Dario Cavegn.

Alo Lõhmus: The restless Tartu peace treaty

At the time it was signed, the Treaty of Tartu was viewed critically by one local paper, Tallinna Teataja. Its words sound eerily prophetic today as well, finds Alo Lõhmus.

30.01
Jaak Madison: Current citizenship policy is the backbone to national independence
17.01
Opinion digest: Estonia needs hands-on approach to promote foreign trade
16.01
Opinion digest: Hannes Rumm on the yet-unseen reconciliation in the Reform Party
NEWS
Prime Minister Ratas: Next goal of EU should be free movement of data
Repinski articles win investigative journalism award
Changes to e-tax declaration announced
13.02
Saaremaa ferry needs extra departures, passengers want tighter schedule
13.02
Nearly 30,000 teenagers, young adults in Estonia not in school, unemployed
13.02
Simplified tax declaration for rideshare drivers becoming popular
13.02
Gallery: ERR's new News Building in facts, figures and pictures
BUSINESS
Economic affairs committee chairman calls for creation of 'Team Estonia'
No major changes in Estonia's labor market in 2016
Unemployment Insurance Fund’s managers paid €27,000 in bonuses
13.02
Supreme Court rejects Väinamere Liinid appeal
13.02
Simson: Astravyets nuclear plant must adhere to highest safety standards
13.02
European Commission adjusts Estonia's 2017 economic growth forecast
13.02
Supervisory board names executive board of future Coop bank
Culture
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations, Valentine's edition: Feb. 13-19
13.02
Band with Estonian guitarist wins Grammy for best country album
09.02
Järvi, Kasemaa, Ulfsak win Estonia’s lifetime achievement award for culture
06.02
21 saunas in five hours at the 2017 European Sauna Marathon
FEATURES
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations
Latest news
11:31
Economic affairs committee chairman calls for creation of 'Team Estonia'
11:02
Several ministers running in local government elections
10:07
No major changes in Estonia's labor market in 2016
09:27
Unemployment Insurance Fund’s managers paid €27,000 in bonuses
09:00
Administrative reform to cut number of local council seats by half
08:33
Prime Minister Ratas: Next goal of EU should be free movement of data
13.02
Repinski articles win investigative journalism award
13.02
Supreme Court rejects Väinamere Liinid appeal
13.02
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations, Valentine's edition: Feb. 13-19
13.02
Simson: Astravyets nuclear plant must adhere to highest safety standards
13.02
European Commission adjusts Estonia's 2017 economic growth forecast
13.02
Supervisory board names executive board of future Coop bank
13.02
Band with Estonian guitarist wins Grammy for best country album
13.02
Changes to e-tax declaration announced
13.02
Saaremaa ferry needs extra departures, passengers want tighter schedule
13.02
Nearly 30,000 teenagers, young adults in Estonia not in school, unemployed
13.02
Simplified tax declaration for rideshare drivers becoming popular
13.02
Gallery: ERR's new News Building in facts, figures and pictures
12.02
Defense industry association: US most promising market
12.02
Government supports misdemeanor procedure reform