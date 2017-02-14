news

Estonia to set up liability insurance for medical professionals ({{commentsTotal}})

A doctor's office at Medicum's Tartu location overlooking the Emajõgi River. Source: (Sille Annuk/Postimees/Scanpix)
News
News

A declaration of intent is set to exit the Ministry of Social Affairs to set up a system enabling the compensation of patients for complications occurring in conjunction with medical treatment.

Minister of Health and Labour Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) said that the system will benefit patients and doctors alike.

"In medicine, situations may inevitably occur in which not everything proceeds in the best possible manner," Ossinovski said. "A doctor always wants the best for the patient, but under certain circumstances or conditions of insufficient information, there may be situations in which not everything ends successfully. Instead of costly and time-consuming litigation, [this] insurance would compensate the patient for damages sustained in the course of the provision of healthcare services, the occurrence of which could have been reasonably avoided. Healthcare workers meanwhile would be able to focus on avoiding similar problems in the future instead of on accusations."

The purpose of the no-fault insurance system would be to make compensating those suffering damages as fast and easy as possible. By law, specific ceilings would be imposed on cases of health indemnity depending on the gravity of the damage. At the same time, the paient would retain the right to turn to a court of law after receiving compensation as well.

The maximum cost of the new system for the state budget and the Health Insurance Fund would be approximately €2.3-3 million per year.

Simultaneously with the creation of the patient insurance system, a system for the documentation and prevention of avoidable complications and patient safety cases would be established to further improve quality of treatment and ensure the safety of patients.

Once the declaration of intent is endorsed, the corresponding bill will be drafted in collaboration with all related interest groups.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

healthcareinsurancehealthcare insurance fund


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Enterprise Estonia crowned this year's 'Enemy of the Taxpayer'
Estonia to set up liability insurance for medical professionals
Russia implements import ban against most EU food industry companies
Opinion
Ermamaa: The fine art of passing the buck

Admit nothing, blame everyone: those most closely involved in the Ermamaa case don’t need arguments, writes ERR News editor Dario Cavegn.

Alo Lõhmus: The restless Tartu peace treaty

At the time it was signed, the Treaty of Tartu was viewed critically by one local paper, Tallinna Teataja. Its words sound eerily prophetic today as well, finds Alo Lõhmus.

30.01
Jaak Madison: Current citizenship policy is the backbone to national independence
17.01
Opinion digest: Estonia needs hands-on approach to promote foreign trade
16.01
Opinion digest: Hannes Rumm on the yet-unseen reconciliation in the Reform Party
NEWS
Enterprise Estonia crowned this year's 'Enemy of the Taxpayer'
Estonia to set up liability insurance for medical professionals
Several ministers running in local government elections
09:00
Administrative reform to cut number of local council seats by half
08:33
Prime Minister Ratas: Next goal of EU should be free movement of data
13.02
Repinski articles win investigative journalism award
13.02
Changes to e-tax declaration announced
BUSINESS
Russia implements import ban against most EU food industry companies
No major changes in Estonia's labor market in 2016
Unemployment Insurance Fund’s managers paid €27,000 in bonuses
13.02
Supreme Court rejects Väinamere Liinid appeal
13.02
Simson: Astravyets nuclear plant must adhere to highest safety standards
13.02
European Commission adjusts Estonia's 2017 economic growth forecast
13.02
Supervisory board names executive board of future Coop bank
Culture
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations, Valentine's edition: Feb. 13-19
13.02
Band with Estonian guitarist wins Grammy for best country album
09.02
Järvi, Kasemaa, Ulfsak win Estonia’s lifetime achievement award for culture
06.02
21 saunas in five hours at the 2017 European Sauna Marathon
FEATURES
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
15:05
Enterprise Estonia crowned this year's 'Enemy of the Taxpayer'
14:15
Estonia to set up liability insurance for medical professionals
13:10
Minister: Estonia's tax burden to increase to 35.8 percent in 2018
12:16
Russia implements import ban against most EU food industry companies
11:31
Economic affairs committee chairman calls for creation of 'Team Estonia'
11:02
Several ministers running in local government elections
10:07
No major changes in Estonia's labor market in 2016
09:27
Unemployment Insurance Fund’s managers paid €27,000 in bonuses
09:00
Administrative reform to cut number of local council seats by half
08:33
Prime Minister Ratas: Next goal of EU should be free movement of data
13.02
Repinski articles win investigative journalism award
13.02
Supreme Court rejects Väinamere Liinid appeal
13.02
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations, Valentine's edition: Feb. 13-19
13.02
Simson: Astravyets nuclear plant must adhere to highest safety standards
13.02
European Commission adjusts Estonia's 2017 economic growth forecast
13.02
Supervisory board names executive board of future Coop bank
13.02
Band with Estonian guitarist wins Grammy for best country album
13.02
Changes to e-tax declaration announced
13.02
Saaremaa ferry needs extra departures, passengers want tighter schedule
13.02
Nearly 30,000 teenagers, young adults in Estonia not in school, unemployed