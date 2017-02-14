news

Enterprise Estonia crowned this year's 'Enemy of the Taxpayer'

The taxpayers' union presenting this year's "Enemy of the Taxpayer." Feb. 14, 2017. Source: (ERR)
The Estonian Taxpayers' Union crowned Enterprise Estonia this year's "Enemy of the Taxpayer," basing their decision on the new Estonian brand project and the Ermamaa support scandal.

The union announced that two incomprehensible events from the past year were particularly memorable for taxpayers — the foundation's decision not to demand the repayment of support paid to Ermamaa OÜ in 2006, which was spent on developing former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves' Ärma Farm as a tourist establishment, and the design project for Estonia's new national brand, released in January, which cost approximately €200,000.

"These two cases are examples of how foolish decisions are made when money is given to share just like that," the Estonian Taxpayers’ Union explained. "Regardless of everything else that Enterprise Estonia has done and intends to do, these two cases have damaged the reputation of not just Enterprise Estonia but all of Estonia."

The union did not award anyone a corresponding "Friend of the Taxpayer" title, however Judge Kadriann Ikkonen did receive a "friend award" for her "thorough and reasoned [Dec. 5] court judgment on tax interests."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

