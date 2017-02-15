news

SEB: Moving jobs to countryside would have positive effect on unemployment ({{commentsTotal}})

Moving jobs away from centers like Tallinn would help lower unemployment on the whole, SEB said. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
Business
Business

According to SEB analyst Mihkel Nestor, it is unlikely that the pressure on wages will ease anytime soon. Creating jobs outside Tallinn would have the biggest impact on unemployment.

“A significant easing of wage pressure is unlikely at the moment, as businesses remain optimistic when it comes to hiring, and the number of job vacancies has grown substantially,” SEB Pank analyst Mihkel Nestor told BNS on Tuesday.

“In its forecasts, SEB is starting from the assumption that the work capacity reform will at least statistically increase unemployment somewhat. The duration of this effect depends first of all on the general economic climate, but also on the services of the Unemployment Insurance Fund. Many people with reduced work capacity have been doing heavy physical work earlier, and finding a suitable office job requires them to have totally different skills,” Nestor said.

He added that creating jobs in places situated far away from Tallinn would have the biggest potentially positive effect. “Where labor force participation in the biggest centers is close to 75 percent, in Põlva County for instance it was 54 percent, and in Valga County 59 percent last year,” he added.

The economic situation of Estonia’s rural areas has become an increasingly urgent subject in the course of the ongoing implementation of the Administrative Reform Act. The debate surrounding the Rail Baltic railway project as well as other instances of infrastructural development has also contributed to keeping the topic on the table.

On the government side, several ministries and state institutions are currently considering moving some of their jobs away from the capital to increase the presence of the state in more remote regions.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

administrative reformcountrysiderail balticwage pressure


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

SEB: Moving jobs to countryside would have positive effect on unemployment
Minister discusses impact of PISA tests with OECD education director
Preliminary plans to relocate state agencies out of Tallinn made public
Opinion
Ermamaa: The fine art of passing the buck

Admit nothing, blame everyone: those most closely involved in the Ermamaa case don’t need arguments, writes ERR News editor Dario Cavegn.

Alo Lõhmus: The restless Tartu peace treaty

At the time it was signed, the Treaty of Tartu was viewed critically by one local paper, Tallinna Teataja. Its words sound eerily prophetic today as well, finds Alo Lõhmus.

30.01
Jaak Madison: Current citizenship policy is the backbone to national independence
17.01
Opinion digest: Estonia needs hands-on approach to promote foreign trade
16.01
Opinion digest: Hannes Rumm on the yet-unseen reconciliation in the Reform Party
NEWS
Minister discusses impact of PISA tests with OECD education director
Preliminary plans to relocate state agencies out of Tallinn made public
Second version of Tallinn cyber defense manual to be introduced
14.02
Enterprise Estonia crowned this year's 'Enemy of the Taxpayer'
14.02
Estonia to set up liability insurance for medical professionals
14.02
Several ministers running in local government elections
14.02
Administrative reform to cut number of local council seats by half
BUSINESS
SEB: Moving jobs to countryside would have positive effect on unemployment
Estonian startups raise record-breaking €102.5 million in 2016
Minister: Estonia's tax burden to increase to 35.8 percent in 2018
14.02
Russia implements import ban against most EU food industry companies
14.02
Economic affairs committee chairman calls for creation of 'Team Estonia'
14.02
No major changes in Estonia's labor market in 2016
14.02
Unemployment Insurance Fund’s managers paid €27,000 in bonuses
Culture
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations, Valentine's edition: Feb. 13-19
13.02
Band with Estonian guitarist wins Grammy for best country album
09.02
Järvi, Kasemaa, Ulfsak win Estonia’s lifetime achievement award for culture
06.02
21 saunas in five hours at the 2017 European Sauna Marathon
FEATURES
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations
Latest news
10:01
75,000 declare taxes in just over nine hours
09:13
SEB: Moving jobs to countryside would have positive effect on unemployment
08:40
Defense minister meets with Swedish counterpart
14.02
Minister discusses impact of PISA tests with OECD education director
14.02
Preliminary plans to relocate state agencies out of Tallinn made public
14.02
Second version of Tallinn cyber defense manual to be introduced
14.02
Estonian startups raise record-breaking €102.5 million in 2016
14.02
Enterprise Estonia crowned this year's 'Enemy of the Taxpayer'
14.02
Estonia to set up liability insurance for medical professionals
14.02
Minister: Estonia's tax burden to increase to 35.8 percent in 2018
14.02
Russia implements import ban against most EU food industry companies
14.02
Economic affairs committee chairman calls for creation of 'Team Estonia'
14.02
Several ministers running in local government elections
14.02
No major changes in Estonia's labor market in 2016
14.02
Unemployment Insurance Fund’s managers paid €27,000 in bonuses
14.02
Administrative reform to cut number of local council seats by half
14.02
Prime Minister Ratas: Next goal of EU should be free movement of data
13.02
Repinski articles win investigative journalism award
13.02
Supreme Court rejects Väinamere Liinid appeal
13.02
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations, Valentine's edition: Feb. 13-19