news

75,000 declare taxes in just over nine hours ({{commentsTotal}})

Estonia's straightforward online tax declaration system ("Declare your taxes in less than three minutes") is so popular this year that its services were temporarily limited on Wednesday morning due to the onslaught of submitted declarations. Source: (AFP/Scanpix)
News
News

At 9 a.m. on Wednesday more than 75,000 Estonian residents had already declared their taxes since the Tax Board started accepting declarations early on Wednesday morning. Based on data available at this point, so far some €15.5 million will be paid out in rebates, while back tax amounts to €240,000.

In any case where the submitted declarations don’t need any further work, the Tax and Customs Board will start paying out rebates on Feb. 28. Residents have until Mar. 31 to submit their tax declaration for 2016.

This year several changes were introduced:

  • If a private owner of an apartment rents it out to another private individual, the owner has to declare the rent income as part of their annual income themselves.
  • While in the past the full amount of rent income was taxed, this has now been reduced to 80 percent. At the same time, the Tax Board would like to remind everyone with a home loan that they need to send in documentation about their interest payments through their Internet bank themselves.
  • Starting this year, the cost of driving lessons towards an A or B category driver’s licence (for a motorcycle or car) can no longer be deducted from tax. The same goes for the cost of other further education courses taken by adults.
  • Another change concerns notifications about missing documentation. While in the past, anyone submitting documents or data to the Tax Board heard back from them about potential missing documents with a delay, this will now get displayed immediately.
  • While this year the Tax Board’s e-services can still be accessed with bank codes, this won’t be the case anymore next year. Access via ID card or Mobile-ID is considered substantially safer, which is why the bank link based on codes will no longer be available.

The Tax Board opened its system for declarations already before midnight on Feb. 14, which is part of the reason why such a large number have already been submitted. On Wednesday morning the board's online services displayed an apology: due to very high visitor numbers, services were temporarily limited.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

tax declarationtax


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

SEB: Moving jobs to countryside would have positive effect on unemployment
Minister discusses impact of PISA tests with OECD education director
Preliminary plans to relocate state agencies out of Tallinn made public
Opinion
Ermamaa: The fine art of passing the buck

Admit nothing, blame everyone: those most closely involved in the Ermamaa case don’t need arguments, writes ERR News editor Dario Cavegn.

Alo Lõhmus: The restless Tartu peace treaty

At the time it was signed, the Treaty of Tartu was viewed critically by one local paper, Tallinna Teataja. Its words sound eerily prophetic today as well, finds Alo Lõhmus.

30.01
Jaak Madison: Current citizenship policy is the backbone to national independence
17.01
Opinion digest: Estonia needs hands-on approach to promote foreign trade
16.01
Opinion digest: Hannes Rumm on the yet-unseen reconciliation in the Reform Party
NEWS
Minister discusses impact of PISA tests with OECD education director
Preliminary plans to relocate state agencies out of Tallinn made public
Second version of Tallinn cyber defense manual to be introduced
14.02
Enterprise Estonia crowned this year's 'Enemy of the Taxpayer'
14.02
Estonia to set up liability insurance for medical professionals
14.02
Several ministers running in local government elections
14.02
Administrative reform to cut number of local council seats by half
BUSINESS
SEB: Moving jobs to countryside would have positive effect on unemployment
Estonian startups raise record-breaking €102.5 million in 2016
Minister: Estonia's tax burden to increase to 35.8 percent in 2018
14.02
Russia implements import ban against most EU food industry companies
14.02
Economic affairs committee chairman calls for creation of 'Team Estonia'
14.02
No major changes in Estonia's labor market in 2016
14.02
Unemployment Insurance Fund’s managers paid €27,000 in bonuses
Culture
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations, Valentine's edition: Feb. 13-19
13.02
Band with Estonian guitarist wins Grammy for best country album
09.02
Järvi, Kasemaa, Ulfsak win Estonia’s lifetime achievement award for culture
06.02
21 saunas in five hours at the 2017 European Sauna Marathon
FEATURES
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
10:01
75,000 declare taxes in just over nine hours
09:13
SEB: Moving jobs to countryside would have positive effect on unemployment
08:40
Defense minister meets with Swedish counterpart
14.02
Minister discusses impact of PISA tests with OECD education director
14.02
Preliminary plans to relocate state agencies out of Tallinn made public
14.02
Second version of Tallinn cyber defense manual to be introduced
14.02
Estonian startups raise record-breaking €102.5 million in 2016
14.02
Enterprise Estonia crowned this year's 'Enemy of the Taxpayer'
14.02
Estonia to set up liability insurance for medical professionals
14.02
Minister: Estonia's tax burden to increase to 35.8 percent in 2018
14.02
Russia implements import ban against most EU food industry companies
14.02
Economic affairs committee chairman calls for creation of 'Team Estonia'
14.02
Several ministers running in local government elections
14.02
No major changes in Estonia's labor market in 2016
14.02
Unemployment Insurance Fund’s managers paid €27,000 in bonuses
14.02
Administrative reform to cut number of local council seats by half
14.02
Prime Minister Ratas: Next goal of EU should be free movement of data
13.02
Repinski articles win investigative journalism award
13.02
Supreme Court rejects Väinamere Liinid appeal
13.02
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations, Valentine's edition: Feb. 13-19