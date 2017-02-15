Rapla and Viimsi get state upper secondary schools

news

Project image for the school in Rapla by Salto architects. Source: (Facebook/Salto architects)
Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Center) has signed a directive calling for the creation of two state-run upper secondary schools, one in Viimsi just outside Tallinn, the other in Rapla.

“Though the state upper secondary schools of Rapla and Viimsi will take up work only on Sep. 1 next year, it is important to find people to run the schools in time, so that the formal as well as the substantive organization of the school can be prepared,” Reps said.

Reps also opened the first hiring round for the new schools. The ministry expected candidates for the schools’ leading positions to be strong enough to come up with an ambitious vision for their institutions, and to have what it takes to put that vision into practice.

The construction of the buildings for both schools is in the second phase, where the architectural competition has finished, and the stakeholders are preparing for the detailed project. In Viimsi the school will be built by engineers Novarc AS along with Kamp architects. The Rapla school will be designed by Salto architects.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

upper secondary schoolraplaviimsirepsministry of education and research


news.err.ee

