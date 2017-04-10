Estonia's security situation is peaceful at present, howver it is necessary to be prepared for handling a variety of hostile information operations, President Kersti Kaljulaid said following Monday's meeting of the National Defence Council.

"Our agencies are doing a good job," said Kaljulaid. "They have analyzed information and kept in close touch with our partners. It's too soon today to evaluate the international impacts of Syrian events in the longer term, but the security situation in our region is peaceful right now."

The Estonian head of state nonetheless stressed the need to be prepared to handle various information operations aimed at sowing doubt and causing confusion across Europe. She acknowledged Estonian media for its calm and balanced analysis of the events.

Monday's meeting of the National Defence Council, which was convened by the president, focused on last week's events in Syria and their effect on the security situation in Europe and its neighborhood as well as recent terrorist attacks in Saint Petersburg and Stockholm.

The National Defence Council is an advisory body to the President of the Republic which meets as and when necessary. It consists of the President of the Riigikogu, the Prime Minister, the chairmen of the National Defence Committee and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Defence, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of the Interior, the Minister of Justice, the MInister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure as well as the Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces.