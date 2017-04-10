Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: April 10-16

A selection of cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by culture.ee: "The sun is shining, the weather is fine, but don't let all that confuse you. There still lots of culture to follow and places to be. Have a great week!"

Ongoing - Thursday, April 13

Estonian Music Days 2017

Various locations, Tallinn

The festival "Estonian Music Days," which has been held since 1979, focuses on the freshest creations of Estonian composers. "It’s getting dark," people think, and stop what they are doing. And listen, as dusk is the time for listening. Because the senses are alert in every direction, responsive to every invitation. The sounds heard in the dimness are like windows, gates... Gates between day and night. Gates between the impossible and the possible. Gates for what is on this side and on the other.

Ongoing - Saturday, April 22

Book exhibition "The Most Beautiful Estonian Books 2016"

O. Luts Tartu City Library

The winners of the competition of Estonia's 25 most beautiful books and 5 most beautiful children's books are on display. The competition was organized by the Estonian Graphic Designers Association, the Estonian Publishers' Association, the Estonian Children's Literature Centre, the National Library of Estonia and the Association of Estonian Printing Industry.

Ongoing - Sunday, April 30

Marko Mäetamm solo exhibition "I'm Only Streaming"

Tallinn City Gallery

A new beginning for Marko Mäetamm at Tallinn City Gallery. Mäetamm's solo exhibition "I’m Only Streaming" opened at Tallinn City Gallery on March 31. The painter, who has mainly been inspired by family life over the past decade, is now turning his attention to the wars, catastrophes and other emergencies raging around the world and the willing and unwilling powerlessness of normal people in regard to these subjects.

Ongoing - Saturday, June 10

Saturday guided tour at the Estonian National Museum

Estonian National Museum (ERM), Tartu

The Estonian National Museum is offering the opportunity to participate in a guided tour every Saturday beginning March 25. During the tour, ERM's permanent exhibitions, "Echo of the Urals" and "Encounters," will be introduced.

Ongoing - Sunday, June 11

Art in Motion: From Monet to Klimt

Former Helios Cinema, Tallinn

The multimedia art exhibition "FROM MONET TO KLIMT" is taking place in Dresden for the first time. The exhibition provides visitors with a completely new look at the creative world of the most impressive artists of the last centuries. Masterpieces by Van Gogh, Monet and Klimt are projected on all available spaces in the exhibition space, offering visitors a fascinating spectacle.

Monday, April 10

FRiNGE event (Dan le Man + Tate Gebert)

Von Krahl Theatre, Tallinn

FRiNGE has finally arrived in Estonia! Dan le Man (Australia) and Tate Gebert (U.K.), will perform back to back with their high-impact, low-tech shows. Free to get in, pay to get out. The show will be a rollercoaster ride of the good and bad experiences Tate has had to endure on his colorful journey to become a musician. You'll hear stories from his musical travels on the Trans-Siberian Railway, in the busy malls of Vienna, on the French Riviera and in the tunnels of Tallinn. Art critics have said he has a face for radio and a voice that would suit silent cinema.

Wednesday, April 12

Kumu Documentary: "Eva Hesse"

Kumu Auditorium, Tallinn

Eva Hesse (1936–1970) is one of America's foremost postwar artists. Her pioneering sculptures, using latex, fiberglass and plastics, helped establish the post-minimalist movement. Dying of a brain tumor at age 34, she had a mere decade-long career that, despite its brevity, was rich with complex, intriguing works that defy easy categorization.

FULL ZERO performance program presents: Karl Saks, "State and Design"

Tallinn Art Hall

On Wednesday evening, the third installment in the FULL ZERO series will take place in the great hall at Tallinn Art Hall. On this occasion, author and presenter Karl Saks has been invited to the gallery space to present his "State and Design," originally performed at Kanuti Gildi SAAL. Until now, the production has been performed in a black box characteristic of the theater; now both the audience and the performer have the chance to face a challenge created largely by a change of setting — finding themselves in a vast gallery space instead of a theater.

Friday, April 14

Jazz.ee presents: Hedvig Hanson

Theatre NO99 Jazz Club, Tallinn

On Good Friday, sensitive Hedvig Hanson will appear on the stage of NO99 Jazz Club with a new line-up and a program suitable for the occasion, entitled "Vaikse aja ilu" ("The Beauty of the Quiet Time"). Her new quintet is composed of the brightest musicians of the younger generation, who together perform thoughtful and sensitive music.

Friday, April 14 - Sunday, April 23

11th Japanese Animation Film Festival (JAFF)

Various locations, Estonia

JAFF features various programs, ranging from Japanese cuisine to school films, which introduce festivalgoers to the best old and new movies of all shapes and kinds. JAFF ends, as always, with the annual Animemöll at Solaris Centre, featuring cosplay, lectures, demonstrations and much more.

This post originally appeared on the Culture critics' blog at culture.ee.