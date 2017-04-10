Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser met with Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Erlan Abdyldaev in Tallinn, where they discussed bilateral relations and Kyrgyz-EU relations, among other things.

"We greatly appreciate cooperation with the Kyrgyz Republic, the region's most highly developed parliamentary democracy," said Mikser according to a ministry press release, encouraging his counterpart to continue with reforms that promote democracy.

"The Central Asia region is also strategically important for the EU and will definitely remain in the EU's focus," he affirmed. According to Mikser, Estonia is a strong advocate for strengthening EU-Kyrgyz relations.

Estonia's foreign minister acknowledged that cooperation in the ICT field has been successful and affirmed ongoing Estonian support for the development of the Kyrgyz Republic's e-state. "Kyrgyzstan is our most important development cooperation partner in the region and we wish to continue with contributions to projects that are sustainable and to which our experience is the most useful," he said. "E-services are definitely one such area."

Both foreign ministers admitted that cooperation in the economic sector could be stronger.

Following their meeting, Mikser and Abdyldaev signed the Convention Between the Republic of Estonia and the Kyrgyz Republic for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with Respect to Taxes on Income.

Monday's visit marked the first by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic to Estonia.