The Estonian government is meeting at Sagadi Manor for the second day in a row on Tuesday in order to discuss the state budget strategy for 2018-2021.

The government, who is meeting at Sagadi Manor in Lääne-Viru County, will define the main trends of the national budget policy as well as plan financial resources for achieving its targets with the budget strategy, according to a government press release.

Each year, the government approves the planned objectives of the government sector budget position. It also discusses real estate investment plans that are of importance to the state as well as strategic investments planned by the government.

The government likewise discusses human resources and salaries policy and passes decisions that shape the salaries fund of agencies financed from the state budget within the framework of the national budget strategy.

The government reviews the strategy each spring, specifying plans for the next three years and complementing them by at least one year, providing the opportunity to adapt long-term financial plans for the state in accordance with changes in the economy, the fiscal environment and economic sectors.

According to the press release, the state budget strategy must be ready by the end of the month at the latest. Estonia's ministries will continue drawing up the State Budget for 2018 Bill on the basis of the budget strategy, which the government will discuss at its cabinet meeting in the fall.