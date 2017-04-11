news

Ratas: Gender pay gap significant public problem ({{commentsTotal}})

AS Eviko employees working on restoring Tammistu Manor.
AS Eviko employees working on restoring Tammistu Manor. Source: (Margus Ansu/Postimees/Scanpix)
Business
Business

On Equal Pay Day on Monday, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas pointed out that Estonians as a society should see the gender pay gap as a significant societal problm and take clear steps to address it.

"The gender pay gap is a significant societal problem for Estonia which requires increased attention and clear measures for combating inequality," said Ratas according to a government press release. "According to Europstat data, our pay gap of 26.9 percent puts us at the very top in the European ranking; this situation has remained unchanged for several years now. Our message here should be clear and unambiguous — men and women must receive equal wages for the same job."

The prime minister noted that differences in wages were not only visible once a month, on payday, but rather bring on a variety of negative factors which affect society and inequality on a broader scale. "The difference in wages carries on from work life to retirement; women's lower wages affect the daily lives and future of their children," said Ratas. "The wage gap also forces women into economic dependency in intimate relationships. We need to stop discrimination against women in order to improve quality and a sense of security in society.

"The incumbent government has clearly stated in their action program that we are working on decreasing the gender pay gap, increasing the percentage of women in governance and encouraging balanced electoral lists," he commented.

According to Ratas, important activities in decreasing the pay gap include contributing to women's support centers and victim support services, combating violence against women and domestic violence as well as improving the availability of flexible parental leave, parental benefits and kindergarten spots.

"All of these are measures that can, in the long run, lead to a decrease in the gender pay gap," said the prime minister. "However, in addition to changes in legislation, there i a need for changes in social attitudes as well."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

wagesjüri ratasgender pay gapwomen


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Conceptual image of the ESTCube-2 satellite.Conceptual image of the ESTCube-2 satellite.
Student satellite project ESTCube-2 underway
Edgar Savisaar is facing charges for embezzlement, graft, having accepted illegal political donations, misappropriation of public funds, and money laundering.Edgar Savisaar is facing charges for embezzlement, graft, having accepted illegal political donations, misappropriation of public funds, and money laundering.
Doctor says Savisaar not fit to stand trial
Police in Estonia suspect refugee family of lying about their origin
Inside of a piano. Photo is illustrative.Inside of a piano. Photo is illustrative.
Culture.ee review: Journey to the inside of the Academy of Music
Photo is illustrative.Photo is illustrative.
Kremlin Armoury may exhibit Päts' presidential sign of office
Opinion
Jüri Luik.Jüri Luik.
Luik: With US attacks, possibility of further de-escalation gone

Director of the International Centre for Defence and Security Jüri Luik finds that after the air strikes against Syria's Shayat air force base, the new U.S. administration's position is clear, and that it is clearly against Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Karmo Tüür.Karmo Tüür.
Foreign policy expert: USA reaffirmed role as world's police force

Karmo Tüür of the Estonian Foreign Policy Institute said on Friday that the United States had reaffirmed themselves in their role as a global police force, but that its action in Syria was overshadowed by issues with international law.

25.03
Opinion digest: Our plans do not have to bend to distorted Russophobia
21.03
Kallas, Kasemets, Maasikas: EU is strong, no upside to losing the euro
21.03
Opinion digest: How can Estonia shed its reputation as a frontline state?
13.03
Opinion digest: Why is Estonia a follower in the digital field?
09.03
Opinion digest: Domestic violence is not a private matter
NEWS
A map of Estonian counties.A map of Estonian counties.
Estonian government endorses bill to disband county governments
Estonian soldiers.Estonian soldiers.
Over 200 Estonian troops to participate in Latvian exercise
ERM director Tõnis Lukas and President Kersti Kaljulaid visiting ERM.ERM director Tõnis Lukas and President Kersti Kaljulaid visiting ERM.
ERM wants to host Estonia 100 presidential reception
14.04
Government fails to reach agreements on healthcare financing
14.04
Toom: I don't like Estonia's foreign policy
14.04
Cyber security group formed in Riigikogu
14.04
Elron forced to replace over 300 wheelsets
BUSINESS
Kredex is an Estonian state-owned company.Kredex is an Estonian state-owned company.
Kredex provides guarantee for €25.4 million worth of housing loans in 2016
An Air Baltic Bombardier CS300 at Tallinn Airport.An Air Baltic Bombardier CS300 at Tallinn Airport.
Tallinn airport's 2016 profits to be poured into development work
Elron trains at Tallinn's Baltic Station.Elron trains at Tallinn's Baltic Station.
Elron's 2016 loss totaled €4.2 million
11.04
BBC plans to expand to Baltic market
11.04
Nordecon to build Metsä Wood mill in Pärnu
11.04
Ratas: Gender pay gap significant public problem
10.04
Maxima turns to Chancellor of Justice over alcohol laws
Culture
Tallinn's Seaplane Harbour.Tallinn's Seaplane Harbour.
Seaplane Harbour offering children chance to spend night at museum
12.04
Fraternity to purchase old ERM exhibition building
10.04
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: April 10-16
08.04
Culture.ee's exclusive interview with TMW artist Joel Sarakula
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Historian Gatis Krumins.Historian Gatis Krumins.
Disinformation review: Latvian historian debunks myth of 'ungrateful Balts'
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center).Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center).
Jüri Ratas: All roads lead to Europe
Former Estonian president Toomas Hendrik Ilves.Former Estonian president Toomas Hendrik Ilves.
Ilves heard by US Congress committee on Russian meddling with elections
A Saaremaa landscape by Konrad Mägi hanging in Noora, the main building of the National Archives of Estonia in Tartu. Feb. 2, 2017.A Saaremaa landscape by Konrad Mägi hanging in Noora, the main building of the National Archives of Estonia in Tartu. Feb. 2, 2017.
Art lovers on the hunt for Konrad Mägi's lost paintings
Latest news
14:25
Student satellite project ESTCube-2 underway
12:09
Police in Estonia suspect refugee family of lying about their origin
09:52
Doctor says Savisaar not fit to stand trial
15.04
Culture.ee review: Journey to the inside of the Academy of Music
15.04
Kremlin Armoury may exhibit Päts' presidential sign of office
14.04
Estonian government endorses bill to disband county governments
14.04
Over 200 Estonian troops to participate in Latvian exercise
14.04
Kredex provides guarantee for €25.4 million worth of housing loans in 2016
14.04
ERM wants to host Estonia 100 presidential reception
14.04
Ratas: Cooperation between Estonia, China has great potential
14.04
Seaplane Harbour offering children chance to spend night at museum
14.04
Government fails to reach agreements on healthcare financing
14.04
Toom: I don't like Estonia's foreign policy
14.04
Cyber security group formed in Riigikogu
14.04
Elron forced to replace over 300 wheelsets
13.04
Tallinn airport's 2016 profits to be poured into development work
13.04
Estonia, UAE developing cultural relations
13.04
Estonian court does not bring Savisaar to justice for time being
13.04
Mikko, Madison on PACE observation mission at Turkish referendum
13.04
EU: Synchronization of Baltic power grid via Poland best option