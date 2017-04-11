BBC plans to expand to Baltic market

The U.K.'s BBC is planning on teaming up with a Latvian media oulet to create content for the Baltic region, BNS was informed by BBC representatives.

According to the BBC, the content will be a regional television bulletin, similar to bbcrussian.com, for example.

BBC is also planning on expanding its BBC Russian operation in Latvia; the BBC currently has one correspondent based in Latvia.

The announced Baltic expansion is a part of the broadcasting company's BBC World Service programming, for which it is planning on creating 12 new language services and improve existing ones worldwide.

The BBC registered its branch in latvia at the beginning of April.