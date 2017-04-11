Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser said that further sanctions against Russia would require a broad consensus both within the EU, transatlantically as well as from the democratic world as a whole.

"Estonia is prepared to work together with its allies to achieve this consensus," Mikser told ERR.

The Estonian foreign minister noted that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime and his supporters have repeatedly committed war crimes against the Syrian people, utilizing among other things internationally banned chemical weapons.

"Russia's unconditional support of the Assad regime makes Moscow jointly responsible for the humanitarian catastrophe in Syria, a decision reached by October's European Council already," he stated. "The international community has an obligation to do everything possible to defend civilians, put an end to the use of weapons of mass destruction and to prosecute all who are responsible."

The minister added that Estonia supports measures aimed at putting pressure on Assad and his allies and finding a solution to the Syrian conflict.