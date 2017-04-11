President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor and Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Meleșcanu discussed cooperation in the EU and the Eastern Partnership during the latter's visit to Estonia.

Subjects discussed at length at the meeting included the situation in Romania's neighboring country of Moldova as well as Estonia and Romania's support for Moldova gaining EU membership, spokespeople for the Riigikogu said.

Both Nestor and Meleșcanu found that Moldova should continue with the reforms it initiated in order to fill the criteria necessary to gain membership. "Estonia is ready to support and share its own experiences with reforms with all Eastern Partnership countries," Nestor said.

On the subject of the Eastern Partnership, Nestor said that it was one of the most important among subjects important to Estonia and that Estonia supports the integration of Eastern Partnership countries — Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine — with the EU.

Other subjects discussed at the meeting included bilateral relations between Estonia and Romania, the situation in Ukraine, the U.K.'s role in post-Brexit Europe and Estonia's upcoming EU presidency.

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu Marko Mihkelson, who also participated in the meeting, highlighted cooperation in NATO and the need to stand united in order to establish security in the region.

According to Meleșcanu, the interests and views of the two countries are very similar. The Romanian minister highlighted topics relating to the Eastern Partnership and cyber security and wished Estonia luck with its EU presidency, which will begin in July. Romania will be taking over the presidency of the Council of the EU in 2019.

Meleșcanu also extended to Nestor an invitation to visit the Parliament of Romania.

Romanian embassy opened in Tallinn

On Monday, Meleșcanu opened the Romanian Embassy in Tallinn together with Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser.

During a meeting prior to the ceremony, the ministers affirmed the positive relations between the two countries and expressed support for cooperation in NATO and the EU, spokespeople for the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"Estonia and Romania have similar views on the challenges which lie ahead of us," Mikser said. "We have common positions on many issues, especially on European security and cooperation in NATO and the EU. Now that Estonia has an embassy in Bucharest and Romania in Tallinn, we can further strengthen our cooperation and defend our common values together."