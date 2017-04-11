Lithuanian artist Justas Petrulis' design depicting a braid symbolizing the intertwined fates of the three Baltic sisters was chosen for the common €2 coin dedicated to the 2018 centennials of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

A total of 14,302 people from around the world participated in the vote for the winning design. Petrulis' design, which symbolizes the intertwined past, present and future of the three Baltic countries, earned 4,277 votes.

€2 coins with the winning design will be minted in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, with the word "Baltics" as seen on the design being substituted with each respective country's name in its own language — Eesti, Latvija and Lietuva.

Likewise to enter into circulation in 2018 are a €2 coin with a special design commemorating Estonia's centennial as well as commemorative gold and silver coins.

In 2018, all three Baltic countries will be celebrating their respective centennials — Lithuania on Feb. 16, Estonia on Feb. 24 and Latvia on Nov. 18.