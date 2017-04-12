On June 1, Valdur Laid, who has long-term business management experience in Estonia and Finland, will take over as director general of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA).

Nearly three months afte the departure of previous director general Marek Helm from his post, Laid has been appointed by the order of Minister of Finance Sven Sester; the appointment is effective from June 1.

"In recent years, the MTA has developed into a modern public sector organization that advises entrepreneurs," said Sester. "Valdur Laid has managed telecommunications companies from the top level and can bring high-level know-how and skills with him from the private sector. Using the best private-sector experiences, Laid is well suited for continuing to develop one of the most important institutions of Estonia's public sector."

Laid has more than 20 years of management experience in the telecommunications, finance and public sectors, over ten years of which he spent managing large companies in Estonia and Finland. For the past five years, Laid worked for, and beginning in 2014 as director of, Telia Group's Sonera. He had previously had served on the board of Elion Ettevõtted AS, including for eight years as chairman of the board, prior to which he worked at the Bank of Estonia, including four years of serving as a member of the board.

Laid graduated cum laude from the Department of Economics and Finance at Tallinn University of Technology (TTÜ) and earned an MBA from the Lausanne-based IMD.