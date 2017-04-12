Since its launch in Estonia in 2013, Taxify has expanded to a total of 25 cities 18 different countries, most recently Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, and Malta, who currently holds the presidency of the EU.

Beginning at the end of March, Taxify launched its service in Baku, marking the second city in the Caucasus to join the list of 25 cities where it operates, following the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, according to a company press release.

According to development manager Jevgeni Beloussov, interest in the taxi-hailing service was exceptionally great in Baku, with 250 private drivers at launch and over 5,000 trips made during its first week of operation.

Taxify chose to enter the market in Malta, where it launched in cooperation with a local taxi firm run by Valdo Laud, an individual of Estonian origin, due to the increased demand for taxis caused by the influx of European officials and tourists in the country during its presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2017.

Laud explained that current legislation in Malta favors traditional taxis, however oversight in the sector remains poor, reminiscent of Estonia in the 90s. "Taxi drivers often try to charge clients more in tourist areas," he noted, adding that the Estonian app's feedback system helps to increase trust in its drivers.

Taxify is an Estonian technology firm launched in 2013 to develop a worldwide taxi-hailing and rideshare app. The company, whose app recently reached the one million download mark in Google Play, employs over 120 people.